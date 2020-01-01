Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Fortifying the state in a time of cyber siege

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Gugu Nyanda, Health & Public Service lead for Accenture, Africa.

In an era where borders are no longer physical, South Africa is being drawn into a new kind of conflict, one fought not with tanks and missiles, but with lines of code and silent intrusions. Local municipalities to national ministries and government systems are under relentless attack. The digital battlefield is here, and cyber space has become the next frontier of conflict.

Defending the state must start with its digital infrastructure. It’s no longer enough to simply digitise government services – we must protect them with the same strategy, resources and urgency we would devote to any vital organ of the state.

This is a call to action. Cybersecurity must be elevated to a national priority, placed firmly at the top of the public policy agenda and backed by skilled professionals, enforceable standards and political will. Without this, every investment in digital public services risks collapse under the weight of a single, well-executed breach.


Gugu Nyanda, Health & Public Service lead for Accenture, Africa.

Recent events have highlighted the growing urgency of the issue. Over the past three years, ransomware attacks have disrupted government departments and affected the delivery of some public services. In some cases, hackers stole terabytes of sensitive data. Artificial Intelligence has been used to spread misinformation and undermine state sovereignty. These are not isolated incidents. They are signs of a system under siege.

The global context only sharpens the concern. South Africa now experiences more cyber attacks than any other country in Africa. According to global cybersecurity firms, South Africa ranks among the top three countries in the world for ransomware victimisation.

At the same time, public sector systems remain deeply vulnerable. A 2023 audit by the Auditor-General found that 70% of national and provincial departments had serious cyber security control weaknesses. Many lacked the basics − strong access controls, regular software patching and encrypted storage. In some cases, the same vulnerabilities flagged by internal audits were later exploited by attackers.

There is a broader danger here. As South Africa’s digital footprint expands from smart cities to e-health to online court systems, the potential attack surface grows. Each new online service, if not properly secured, is another entry point for hostile actors. And these actors are not always anonymous cyber criminals looking for ransom.

South Africa cannot afford to be naïve. It is a member of BRICS, a strategic player on the continent and a country with sophisticated banking, transport and energy infrastructure. We are a target. Yet, our current approach to cyber resilience remains fragmented. Responsibility is dispersed across multiple departments and agencies. The National Cyber Security Strategy remains unpublished, and while the Cybercrimes Act of 2020 was a major milestone, its enforcement has been uneven and its reach incomplete.

What needs to change is clear. First, South Africa must finalise and implement a comprehensive National Cybersecurity Strategy, one that sets minimum security standards for every government department and entity.

Second, we need to professionalise the state’s cyber capability. That means hiring, training and retaining skilled cyber security personnel at all levels of government. Third, we must modernise government IT systems, many of which still run on outdated software that is inherently vulnerable. And finally, we need a coordinated structure for cyber defence, a central body empowered to set policy, respond to incidents and share threat intelligence in real time.

This is not only a technical project, but also a matter of national resilience. In the same way we think about water security, energy security and fiscal sustainability, we must think about digital sovereignty. Public trust in e-government systems hinges on confidence that their data is protected, their services are uninterrupted and their state is in control.

Accenture stands ready to support this national imperative. We bring global experience in public sector cyber security transformation, local insights into South Africa’s unique governance landscape and innovative capability in secure digital infrastructure.

We help governments assess their cyber maturity, develop strategy, modernise systems and build resilience from the ground up. Our work ranges from designing and implementing national incident response frameworks to embedding Zero-Trust architecture across government entities. We also invest heavily in talent development and training, helping clients build a sustainable internal capability.

For South Africa’s public service, we believe the answer lies in creating cyber-secure ecosystems, not just point solutions, and doing so with urgency, discipline and foresight.

The window for preparation is closing. Cyber threats do not announce themselves with sirens. They enter silently, exploit the smallest crack and often go unnoticed until damage is done. The question for government is not whether the next major attack will come but whether we will be ready when it does. Let us choose to be ready. Let us fortify the state in this new theatre of conflict. In cyberspace, sovereignty is defended in code, and the time to defend it is now.

For more information contact Jonathan Mahapa, Accenture South Africa, + 27 11 208 3947, [email protected], www.accenture.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From Trojan takeovers to ransomware roulette
IT in Manufacturing
Cisco’s Cyber Threat Trends Report offers a comprehensive and overview of the evolving cybersecurity landscape, leveraging its vast global reach through the analysis of DNS traffic.

Read more...
The road to decarbonisation in mining
IT in Manufacturing
The mining industry is a key player in global carbon emissions, and ABB’s eMine is at the forefront of efforts to drive the sector’s decarbonisation.

Read more...
Siemens democratises AI-driven PCB design for small and medium electronics teams
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.

Read more...
Siemens’ PAVE360 to support new Arm Zena Compute Subsystems
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is expanding its longstanding relationship with Arm and adding support for the newly launched Arm Zena Compute Subsystems in its PAVE360 software, designed for software-defined vehicles

Read more...
Empowering OEMs in industrial automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Organisations are increasingly focusing on empowering OEMs within the industrial automation sector

Read more...
Levelling up workplace safety - how gamification is changing the rules of training
IT in Manufacturing
Despite the best intentions, traditional safety training often falls short, with curricula either being too generic, too passive, or ultimately unmemorable. Enter gamification, a shift in training that is redefining how businesses train for safety and live by those principles.

Read more...
Reinventing data centre design: critical changes to meet surging
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AI technologies are pushing the boundaries of what is possible which, in turn, is presenting data centres with a whole new set of challenges. Fortunately, several options are emerging which include optimising design and infrastructure for efficiency, cooling and management systems

Read more...
Watts next - can IT save the planet
IT in Manufacturing
The digital age’s insatiable demand for computing power has collided with an urgent and pressing need for sustainability. As data centres and AI workloads consume unprecedented energy, IT providers are pivotal in redefining how technology intersects with environmental stewardship.

Read more...
South Africa’s digital revolution:
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its technological evolution, poised to redefine itself as Africa’s leading digital powerhouse. Over the past two years, political leaders and media narratives have painted a picture of rapid digital transformation, underscoring the government’s ambition to position South Africa at the forefront of innovation.

Read more...
Smart manufacturing, APC and the SA marketplace
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Manufacturers are prioritising the integration of smart technologies into their daily operations to stay one step ahead of the competition. In South Africa, some experts believe the country has the potential to leapfrog its global peers through the creation of smart factories.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved