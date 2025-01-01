Smart manufacturing, APC and the SA marketplace

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

With the global smart manufacturing market anticipated to grow from $233,33 billion in 2024 to $479,17 billion by 2029, it’s safe to say that manufacturers are prioritising the integration of smart technologies into their daily operations to stay ahead of the competition. In South Africa, some experts believe the country has the potential to leapfrog its global peers through the creation of smart factories, making the most of the benefits that come with smart manufacturing.



Kobus Vermeulen.

At its core, smart manufacturing refers to the integration of advanced digital technologies into traditional manufacturing processes to create highly connected, data-driven production environments. Advanced process control (APC) is one of the key ingredients of smart manufacturing today, optimising complex industrial processes and processing deviations, while at the same time, making proactive adjustments to maintain stability and consistency.

Using sophisticated algorithms, such as model predictive control (MPC), APC can monitor and adjust multiple variables in real time. This ensures that manufacturing systems operate at peak efficiency, improving product quality, reducing waste and minimising energy consumption.

Considering the above, South African manufacturers are increasingly recognising the benefits of integrating advanced technologies such as APC, IoT and AI into their operations. Furthermore, with economic pressure mounting, manufacturers are seeking ways to streamline their processes and reduce inefficiencies. Smart manufacturing provides a solution. To compete globally, South African manufacturers must ensure they keep up with the continued movement towards Industry 4.0, remaining relevant and competitive. Similarly, the workforce must be equipped to manage and maintain these advanced systems.

The role of APC in smart manufacturing

In the context of the South African manufacturing market, APC has proven especially valuable across sectors such as chemicals, mining, food and beverage, cement and metals. Benefits include:

• Enhanced operational efficiency: APC systems continuously monitor and fine-tune process parameters, resulting in improved throughput and shorter cycle time. This is critical in industries where margins are constrained and efficiency is key.

• Improved product quality: By maintaining consistent process conditions, APC reduces variability and ensures product quality remains within specification, which minimises rework and material wastage.

• Significant cost savings: Lower raw lead material usage, energy consumption and extended equipment life all contribute to bottom-line savings.

• Agility: APC systems are designed to adjust quickly to changes in raw material characteristics, market demands or operating conditions, helping businesses stay resilient in uncertain environments.

• Improved safety: The automation of complex and hazardous processes not only reduces the potential for human error but also enhances worker safety, particularly in high-risk environments.

• Valuable data and insights: APC technologies can be used to refine processes, guide decision making and enable continuous improvement across operations.

Practical APC adoption

To put the above benefits into practice, manufacturers need to take a structured approach. Firstly, current operations need to be thoroughly assessed, identifying inefficiencies and where APC will be the most impactful. Secondly, clear goals need to be set. Whether the objective is cost reduction, quality improvement or energy optimisation, firm targets will realise successful implementation.

Start small. While this might sound counterintuitive when considering the sheer size of manufacturing plants, it is crucial to kick off with a pilot project deployed in a specific process line.

As always, it’s important to partner with experts − those technology providers that understand the unique challenges and opportunities within the South African manufacturing industry. They will also ensure that your APC system integrates with existing technologies such as scada, MES and ERP platforms. Last but not least, ensure that APC projects are aligned with environmental goals such as reducing energy use and emissions.

