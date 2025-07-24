The SAIMC Johannesburg branch recently hosted the June Technology Evening at the Bryanston Sports Club. The presenters were product specialist, Prialen Govender and field specialist, Shameer Maharaj, both from WIKA Instruments.
The technical presentation covered HVAC systems through the lens of instrumentation, highlighting how sensor technologies form the backbone of effective monitoring and control, allowing for effective energy efficiency. It covered key measured variables and sensor technology, types of HVAC systems and their evolution, and the selection criteria for sensors in HVAC applications versus traditional industrial environments. The presentation also addressed the impact of HVAC on health, smart control strategies, IIoT integrated systems, design, regulatory standards and best practices.
The presentation was warmly received by an audience of more than 30 attendees and sparked engaging discussions on topics such as AI, renewable energy integrated systems, and innovative green building design in relation to HVAC systems within the industry. The SAIMC Johannesburg branch extends its gratitude to WIKA Instruments for delivering such an engaging and thought-provoking presentation.
