Knowledge sharing for industry

March 2025 SAIMC

In proud partnership with Innomotics, the SAIMC will be hosting the first Knowledge For Industry event for 2025. The topic will be ‘Breaking Down Industrial Data Silos: The Future of Unified Data Integration in Mining’.

We will explore

 • The key challenges facing the mining industry and the solutions at our disposal to tackle bottlenecks in value chains and improve operational efficiency.

• Concepts of industrial integration.

• The importance of real-time monitoring and coordination: enhancing operational efficiency through live data insights.

• Global best practices: drawing lessons from the top-performing mining operations around the world.

Date: 19 March 2025

Time: 11h00 to 14h00

Venue: Siemens Park, 300 Janadel Avenue, Midrand

11h00: Arrival, registration and Pit to Port showcase

12h00: SAIMC welcome − Gerhard Greeff

12h15: Innomotics address − Tim Walwyn

12h30: Innomotics presentation with Q&A

13h30: Women In Mining South Africa presentation − Raksha Naidoo

14h00: Closing − Gerhard Greeff and lunch

RSVP to [email protected]


Credit(s)

Tel: +2711 3122445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za/sac/
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council


