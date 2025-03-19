Knowledge sharing for industry

In proud partnership with Innomotics, the SAIMC will be hosting the first Knowledge For Industry event for 2025. The topic will be ‘Breaking Down Industrial Data Silos: The Future of Unified Data Integration in Mining’.
We will explore
• The key challenges facing the mining industry and the solutions at our disposal to tackle bottlenecks in value chains and improve operational efficiency.
• Concepts of industrial integration.
• The importance of real-time monitoring and coordination: enhancing operational efficiency through live data insights.
• Global best practices: drawing lessons from the top-performing mining operations around the world.
Date: 19 March 2025
Time: 11h00 to 14h00
Venue: Siemens Park, 300 Janadel Avenue, Midrand
11h00: Arrival, registration and Pit to Port showcase
12h00: SAIMC welcome − Gerhard Greeff
12h15: Innomotics address − Tim Walwyn
12h30: Innomotics presentation with Q&A
13h30: Women In Mining South Africa presentation − Raksha Naidoo
How to claim CPD points SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
News
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The first SAIMC Durban management team meeting was held in early February, with secretary John Owen-Ellis leading the meeting for the last time before he retires.
Read more...How to claim CPD points SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
Visiting Mossel Bay in December was an absolute delight. The weather was fantastic, and we had family visiting, which made the experience even more enjoyable. We spent our days challenging the sand ...
Read more...How to claim CPD points SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council
SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.