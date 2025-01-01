Condition monitoring in three axes with smart IO-Link vibration sensor

Machine vibrations are important indicators when it comes to assessing the current condition of a machine. Damage to rolling element bearings and other machine components can be detected at an early stage before costly machine downtime occurs. The new ifm smart IO-Link vibration sensor helps to implement a simple and scalable condition monitoring approach using but a single device.
The new VVB30x condition monitoring sensor continuously detects vibrations in all three dimensions. From the measured values recorded, the sensor calculates proven indicators to evaluate the machine condition. This includes information on fatigue (v-RMS), mechanical friction (a-RMS), impacts (a-Peak) and bearing wear (Crest factor). As an additional wear indicator, the surface temperature is also transmitted. The sensor also offers a whole range of other smart functions. In the Basic condition monitoring version, the sensor can continuously analyse and reliably communicate any unbalance developing in the machine. The sensor also calculates the machine operating hours based on the machine-related vibration level, which is another auxiliary variable in modern maintenance.
Last but not least, the DataScience condition monitoring version of the device also comes with a smart bearing demodulation process for reliable and continuous bearing analysis, known as BearingScout.
The new vibration sensor uses IO-Link for data transmission, device diagnostics and parameter setting. This enables users to implement vibration monitoring and analysis in a scada system by any manufacturer using standard fieldbus protocols. Optionally, this can be done simultaneously via a standardised MQTT or HTTPS interface in any IT system. With the moneo IIoT platform, ifm electronic offers a whole range of smart additional functions for root cause failure analysis, making it easy to implement IT-based condition monitoring. Configuration is also very easy via IO-Link. In agreement with the respective machine category according to ISO 20816-3, predefined limit value profiles are stored directly in the device and can be adapted to the respective target application using the corresponding system command. In the event of a limit value being exceeded, a detailed root cause analysis is easily possible, even without moneo, thanks to the integrated BLOB ring memory. Up to 12 seconds of raw data can be made available automatically if required. In addition, the sensor has an internal characteristic value history that provides an overview of the last nine days.
With condition monitoring, damage to pumps, fans, geared motors, vacuum pumps and many other rotating machines can be detected at an early stage. This means that maintenance work can be planned cost-effectively and in line with requirements, maximising machine availability. Where vibrations in machines have an impact on the quality, condition monitoring also helps to improve the production process.
Sequence of event recorders or sequence of event monitors play a significant role in monitoring and maintaining critical infrastructure. Gary Bradshaw, director at remote monitoring equipment specialist, Omniflex, outlines the applicable industries and reasons for use.
The fast progress of artificial intelligence (AI) and video analytics is redefining the rail surveillance landscape. Advancements have bolstered proactive event detection, predictive maintenance and enhanced situational awareness.
When custom machine builder Lehnen Industrial Services introduced a filling machine for lip balm, the company was surprised by the amount of interest in this premium system. In order to meet this demand, they decided to standardise the machine. The necessary adaptability is provided by the scalable control technology from Beckhoff.
In mining applications globally, conveyor belts of up to 20 km are used to transport ore. Damage to conveyors often causes cargo spillage and creates major safety risks. Ian Loudon, international sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex explains how these challenges can be combatted using bidirectional fibre optic modules.
PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has always benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.
The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminals from Beckhoff complement the company’s existing broad portfolio in the area of digital input/output, and combine proven functions with an optimised circuit architecture.
Beckhoff’s AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 series servomotors are available with the innovative Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis. With B/SSD, it is possible to monitor motors and systems in real time with minimal effort and to implement effective predictive maintenance.
With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. This range is continuously being expanded and developed, as demonstrated by numerous new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.