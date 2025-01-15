SAIMC: Durban branch

Mfanasibili Nkonyane, the new branch manager of the SAIMC Durban branch.

The first SAIMC Durban management team meeting was held in early February this year, with secretary John Owen-Ellis leading the meeting for the last time before he retires. John has worked tirelessly on the committee and a tribute to him can be found here: http://instrumentation.staging.epublish.co.za/24130r

The new management team has big shoes to fill, but they are excited for the challenge ahead. Any companies interested in presenting and sponsoring a technology evening can complete the form at www.instrumentation.co.za/*presentations or contact Jane at [email protected]

The new management team was elected as follows:

Mfanasibili Nkonyane: Branch manager

Jane van der Spuy: Secretary

Professor Akshay Saha: Financial manager

Kevin McElroy: Financial manager (support)

Howard Lister

Luckmore Penduka

Anil Lonappan

Siyabonga Mbamali

Sicelokuhle Bele

