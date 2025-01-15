Mfanasibili Nkonyane, the new branch manager of the SAIMC Durban branch.
The first SAIMC Durban management team meeting was held in early February this year, with secretary John Owen-Ellis leading the meeting for the last time before he retires. John has worked tirelessly on the committee and a tribute to him can be found here: http://instrumentation.staging.epublish.co.za/24130r
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
Visiting Mossel Bay in December was an absolute delight. The weather was fantastic, and we had family visiting, which made the experience even more enjoyable. We spent our days challenging the sand ...
SAIMC: MESA Africa 2024 summit
The SAIMC Computer Engineering Council, also known as MESA Africa, recently held its annual summit. The two days were jam-packed, with an excellent balance between theory, thought leadership, and practical case studies. The general consensus among the delegates was that the insights gained were incredibly valuable.
SAIMC: Secunda branch
The SAIMC Secunda branch recently celebrated 25 incredible years at its year-end function and birthday bash, held on 1 November at The Glasshouse in Secunda.