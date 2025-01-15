Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

March 2025 SAIMC


Jozua Joubert (left) from TANDM receiving a token of appreciation from Johannesburg branch manager, Ann de Beer.

At the SAIMC Johannesburg technical evening held on 12 February 2025, Jozua Joubert from TANDM gave a presentation on wireless condition monitoring.

He said that critical plant equipment is typically well maintained. These high-cost high-speed machines may be few, but they require continuous monitoring as they are normally critical to the process but also have a short lead time to failure. Online monitoring and protection systems can ensure immediate response, shutting machines down safely within seconds in the event of a failure.

API 670 has long guided the selection of these protection systems, but cost constraints have limited their use to critical machines. For other plant rotating machinery, ISO 10816-compliant 4-20 mA transmitters provided basic trending via PLC/SCADA/DCS, but had limitations. These devices only monitored frequencies from 3-1000 Hz, sufficient for detecting unbalance, misalignment and looseness, but ineffective for early bearing and gear fault detection, which require higher frequencies.

Advances in IoT have enabled the widespread use of sensor technology, addressing previous monitoring gaps. Wireless condition monitoring systems can now transmit high-frequency spectrum and time-wave data, overcoming ISO 10816’s shortcomings. However, careful evaluation is crucial before implementation. Key considerations are:

• Wireless protocols impact battery life, and Bluetooth and LoRaWAN offer long battery life and adequate data rates.

• Wireless signals have interference from walls and structures, requiring careful network planning.

• ISO 10816 values alone are insufficient − triaxial sensors with FFT, time-wave data and enveloping values are preferred.

• For balance-of-plant machines, hourly data updates are enough to extend sensor battery life.

• Stud-mounted sensors ensure better vibration transmission.

• Battery maintenance is a necessary evil of wireless systems. Opt for sensors with standard, locally available batteries.

• Wireless signals extend beyond plant boundaries, so stringent cybersecurity is essential.

• The gateway is the heart of your monitoring system. An open API, standard protocols (Modbus TCP, OPC, MQTT) and onboard memory for network outages make it easy to access and distribute data.

Choosing the right wireless system ensures reliable monitoring, maximising both efficiency and machine longevity. We should consider the final solution carefully.

The Johannesburg Branch thanks TANDM and Jozua for a fantastic and insightful technology event.

For information on how to claim CPD points visit tinyurl.com/y2xkfwtc


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Quo vadis South Africa
SAIMC SAIMC
In the nineteen hundreds, South Africa built the country while strict sanctions were in place. Control instrumentation and other computer equipment were given codes to ensure the most powerful equipment ...

Read more...
SAIMC: A tribute to two legends
SAIMC SAIMC
Change is never easy, especially when it means saying goodbye to two valued colleagues, John Owen-Ellis and Kevin McElroy.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The first SAIMC Durban management team meeting was held in early February, with secretary John Owen-Ellis leading the meeting for the last time before he retires.

Read more...
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
Visiting Mossel Bay in December was an absolute delight. The weather was fantastic, and we had family visiting, which made the experience even more enjoyable. We spent our days challenging the sand ...

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The annual general meeting for the Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC took place on 15 January 2025.

Read more...
How to claim CPD points
SAIMC Supplier Advisory Council SAIMC
SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO
SAIMC SAIMC
We are writing to share exciting developments regarding the evolution of the SAIMC that will come into effect on 1 January 2025.

Read more...
SAIMC: MESA Africa 2024 summit
TransLution Software SAIMC
The SAIMC Computer Engineering Council, also known as MESA Africa, recently held its annual summit. The two days were jam-packed, with an excellent balance between theory, thought leadership, and practical case studies. The general consensus among the delegates was that the insights gained were incredibly valuable.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The SAIMC Secunda branch recently celebrated 25 incredible years at its year-end function and birthday bash, held on 1 November at The Glasshouse in Secunda.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved