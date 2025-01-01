Electrical power solutions from TRAFO

Having rapidly carved a niche in dry-type transformer applications in Africa, Trafo Power Solutions has steadily grown its offerings, and now sees a future as a leading provider of electrical power solutions.

This evolution has been underpinned by the company’s strong design and engineering capability, and its in-depth technical understanding of various aspects of electrical projects. Managing director, David Claassen says the success to date has been based on its customised design and rapid execution of solutions that fit perfectly into the broader project requirements.

“We have a reputation for how well we understand the conditions and applications in which our transformers must operate,” says Claassen. “This broad technical knowledge has allowed us to build complete solutions where transformers are being used alongside other components”

For instance, Trafo Power Solutions has been growing into the field of integrated modular substations for the mining and various other sectors. These installations have seen an enthusiastic uptake in the mining sector due to the remote locations where power is required. Building a traditional brick-and-mortar substation on site is complex and time consuming, whereas a modular substation or e-house can be constructed and tested in a specialised workshop and sthen hipped to site.

“Our dry-type transformers are ideally suited for these installations as their high safety rating allows them to be integrated into the substation structure during assembly,” he says. “In contrast, conventional oil-cooled transformers carry a higher safety risk and must be located separately. These require protective infrastructure to ensure that any leakage do not cause environmental contamination.”

Trafo Power Solutions’ depth of expertise and experience allows it to design and supply entire modular substations, which have been supplied to customers around Africa. A recent order for a skid-mounted solution was completed in record time for a mining customer in Australia.

The company’s strategy to further grow its range of electrical power solutions is supported by established relationships with blue-chip customers, end users, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms and electrical consultants.

“We see our engineering capability as the heart of our business and we focus on value addition within our customer relationships,” he says. “We are also strengthening our footprint across Africa to be closer to customers, developing links with specialist in-country partners as we develop and apply high value solutions.”

