Quantum leap or quantum risk? Balancing innovation and security

February 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Amritesh Anand, vice president and MD, In2IT Technologies.

The emergence of quantum computing represents a transformative shift in technology, promising unparalleled computational power while posing significant risks, particularly cybersecurity. For South African businesses, navigating this duality, where quantum computing can be both a friend and a foe, requires a strategic approach that leverages expert third-party IT companies to mitigate risks while harnessing potential benefits.

Quantum computing operates on the principle of quantum mechanics, utilising quantum bits (qubits) that can exist in multiple states simultaneously, unlike classical bits that are limited to binary values. This capability allows quantum computers to solve complex problems at speeds unattainable by traditional computers. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance and automotive are already exploring applications of this technology, from drug discovery to optimising supply chains. However, the rapid advancement of quantum computing also brings forth a critical concern: the security of data encrypted using current methods.


Amritesh Anand, vice president and MD, In2IT Technologies.

The threat to data security

The World Economic Forum has highlighted that advancements in quantum computing could soon enable these machines to break widely used encryption algorithms like Rivest–Shamir–Adleman (RSA) and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). This capability threatens the integrity of sensitive data across many sectors, including healthcare and finance. As quantum computers become more powerful, they could render existing encryption methods obsolete, allowing cybercriminals to access private information with unprecedented ease. The concept of ‘capture now, crack later’ becomes particularly alarming; adversaries could store encrypted data today and decrypt it in the future when quantum capabilities are fully realised.

In South Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating across industries, the implications of quantum computing are profound. Businesses must recognise that while quantum computing offers opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it also necessitates a re-evaluation of cybersecurity strategies. The potential for increased data breaches and compromised digital communications underscores the urgency for organisations to adopt robust security measures.

Navigating the quantum landscape with expert guidance

Expert third-party IT companies can be pivotal to address these challenges as these organisations specialise in developing and implementing post-quantum cryptography solutions able to withstand quantum attacks. By collaborating with such firms, South African businesses can transition to encryption methods that are resistant to the capabilities of quantum computers. This proactive approach not only safeguards sensitive information but also instils confidence among clients and stakeholders regarding data security.

As businesses begin to explore the advantages of quantum computing for operational efficiency, they must also consider how these technologies can be integrated into their cybersecurity frameworks. Quantum key distribution (QKD) is one such advancement that utilises the principles of quantum mechanics to create secure communication channels. In QKD, any attempt at eavesdropping disrupts the transmission, alerting the parties involved to potential threats. This innovative method represents a significant leap forward in securing digital communications against current and future cyber threats.

The dual nature of quantum computing in its ability to both enhance and undermine security calls for a balanced perspective among business leaders. While investing in advanced technologies that can drive growth and efficiency is essential, equal emphasis must be placed on understanding and managing the associated risks. This is where expert IT firms come into play as they provide not only technical solutions but also strategic guidance on navigating the complexities of this evolving landscape.

Preparing for a quantum-driven future

As South African businesses prepare for a future increasingly influenced by quantum computing, they should prioritise building partnerships with reputable IT service providers adept at integrating cutting-edge security measures into their operations. These partnerships can facilitate knowledge transfer and ensure that organisations remain agile in adapting to new threats as they arise.

The rise of quantum computing presents significant opportunities and formidable challenges for South African businesses. By recognising the potential risks associated with this technology, particularly around cybersecurity, companies can take proactive steps to safeguard their operations. Engaging with expert third-party IT firms will be crucial in developing robust security frameworks, capable of withstanding the impending quantum threat while simultaneously leveraging its advantages for innovation and growth. As we stand on the brink of this technological revolution, it is imperative for businesses to embrace a forward-thinking approach that balances ambition with caution in navigating the complexities of quantum computing.

For more information contact Amritesh Anand, In2IT Technologies, [email protected], www.in2ittech.com




