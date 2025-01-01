New EtherCAT digital input and output terminals

Implementation of advanced components ensures futureproofing and guarantees long-term availability. These product families – now with up to 32 channels – offer maximum flexibility for standard applications with basic functionality. The following I/Os are initially available in the EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminal series:

Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.In mining applications globally, conveyor belts of up to 20 km are used to transport ore. Damage to conveyors often causes cargo spillage and creates major safety risks. Ian Loudon, international sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex explains how these challenges can be combatted using bidirectional fibre optic modules.Beckhoff’s AMP8620 supply module and AMP8805 distribution module are now also available with an extended voltage range for the AMP8000 distributed servo drive system.PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has always benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.Beckhoff’s AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 series servomotors are available with the innovative Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis. With B/SSD, it is possible to monitor motors and systems in real time with minimal effort and to implement effective predictive maintenance.With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. This range is continuously being expanded and developed, as demonstrated by numerous new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.The D6400 analogue input module from Vepac contains seven differential inputs for measuring DC voltages, current signals such as 4-20 mA and thermocouple temperature sensors.Achieving the shortest possible inspection times, even when working with different components, is paramount when it comes to series production. This is precisely what special machine builder, stoba Sondermaschinen set out to achieve with its InspectorONE optical inspection system, which is based on deep learning and features the Beckhoff XPlanar planar motor system at the conveyor system core.Users of EtherCAT and EtherCAT P Box modules from Beckhoff’s EP and EPP series benefit from 25 years of IP67 expertise in the I/O sector. The broad product range for decentralised distribution of the I/O level directly at the machine or system has been continuously expanded and further developed during this time.Beckhoff’s EL3453-0090 EtherCAT power measurement terminal has voltage inputs for direct monitoring of powerful generators up to 690 V AC, such as those commonly used in the wind energy industry.