Industrial PCs with new processor generations and increased performance

February 2025 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.

The latest CPU generations include the Intel Atom x6 processors, the 11th generation of the Intel Core i and Core i U processors, the 12th and 13th generation of the Intel Core i processors, and the 5th generation of the Intel Xeon processors. These resulted in significant performance increases and are more powerful controllers, reducing hardware costs without compromising on computing power.

The new Intel Core i processors, which have a structure size of 10 nm, offer particularly high innovation potential, resulting in a significant leap in performance and efficiency.

The ultra-compact C6025 and C6030 Industrial PCs with 11th generation processors, can be implemented in extremely small form factors. With TwinCAT Core Boost, the clock frequency of processor cores can be configured individually as required, and no longer have to be clocked at the same rate. The clock rate can be set for each core for real-time transmission and user-mode applications. It is now possible to operate individual cores continuously, in real time, a process known as turbo mode. Application benefits include up to 50% more computing power.

Credit(s)

Beckhoff Automation





