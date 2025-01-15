SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

From left: Ann de Beer and Dr Arthie Moore-Robberts.

The annual general meeting for the Johannesburg Branch of the SAIMC took place on 15 January 2025. At the event the minutes from 2024 were approved and no additional topics were raised. Dean Floyd stepped down from the committee and a new committee was voted in. The committee for 2025 will be as follows: Ann de Beer (branch manager), Cheryl Hird, Diogo Fidalgo, Kevin Preston, Sagadevan Kanniappen, Richard Mayr (new committee member).

The dates for the technology events are as follows:

12 February

12 March

9 April

14 May

11 June

9 July

13 August

10 September

8 October

12 November: year-end function

More information about the planning for 2025 will be communicated directly with the members. Should anyone have any questions, they can contact the branch manager at [email protected]

Guest speaker at the AGM

Dr Arthie Moore-Robberts of Ki Leadership International kindly agreed to be guest speaker for the AGM. She is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 26 years of experience, and the founder of Celebrating Humanity International and Ki Leadership International, operating both nationally and internationally. She is an international keynote speaker, leadership coach, and specialist in diversity and inclusion. Additionally, she hosted a weekly live radio show in the USA with IBGR Network. Her influence reaches high levels of government, boards of directors, universities, schools, orphanages, and programs focused on empowering youth and women. When we asked Arthie to talk on a topic to motivate our members for 2025, she chose ‘Vision 2025: Setting intentions that inspire and motivate’, and this topic did not disappoint. Instead of making new year resolutions, Arthie recommended taking a clearer approach. Make your actual goals the intentions you want to achieve. We need to take our goals and intentions and “dummy it down”. Be more specific in what you want to achieve and make your intentions realistic.

Add a healthy dose of gratitude. Understand your limitations. Also, come at your goals from a place of compassion. Be kind, showing love and empathy to yourself as well as those around you. With the right frame of mind big goals can be achieved.

We can use our past to grow our future. Don’t look back with a negative frame of mind, rather use past experiences to understand where you are coming from and what you want to do better or differently in the future. We all have a light within ourselves, and we need to allow this to shine.

We are inspired to share, motivate, support, guide, and be present. We encourage others, bring forth the good, let go of past hurts, remain humble, use our past to grow, and be intentional about whom we surround ourselves with.

Anyone who has not attended a session presented by Arthie is missing out. Everyone came away from the evening feeling motivated and a little more determined for the future. Thanks again go to Arthie for her time and exceptional talk.

