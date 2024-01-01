Enhancing AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities

Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, has announced its cooperation with Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and edge computing. This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customisable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) in smart factories and warehouses.
Empowering AMR vision
Advantech’s AFE-R360, designed for AMRs, is built on the Intel Meteor Lake-H/U platform. It features a 16-core processor and Xe LPG GPU, and integrates the NPU into the Intel Core Ultra processor to unlock high-performance, low-power deep learning execution for edge AI.
As computer vision rapidly advances in edge AI development, MIPI interface cameras, renowned for high bandwidth, low power consumption and low latency, are becoming the preferred choice for deploying visual applications at the edge. In response to this trend, the AFE-R360 supports MIPI-CSI-2 solutions, ensuring seamless integration with embedded MIPI camera modules.
Innodisk’s MIPI cameras feature high-quality imaging, low power consumption and low latency, and are optimised for platform compatibility with custom drivers for easy installation. As Taiwan’s sole Intel-certified MIPI camera partner, Innodisk’s innovation and quality are widely recognised. Innodisk’s key models supported on the AFE-R360 include the EV2M-GOM1 fisheye camera, offering adjustable ultra-wide field of view with dewarping technology, and the EV2M-OOM1 global shutter camera, designed for high-speed dynamic scenes to capture fast-moving objects or production lines in smart factories. Both models are highly customisable, with driver development, IQ tuning, FOV customisation and size design. Additionally, the built-in image signal processor (ISP) ensures detailed images, meeting the high resolution and frame rate requirements for various edge AI applications.
Innodisk MIPI camera modules support major platforms, including Intel and NVIDIA Jetson, ensuring seamless integration and minimising development time and investment.
Seamless integration and enhanced capabilities
Through the collaboration between Advantech and Innodisk, customers can swiftly implement Innodisk’s fisheye or global shutter MIPI camera on the AFE-R360 with worry-free ease. This empowers AMRs with object recognition capabilities, leveraging the powerful Intel Core Ultra 7/5 processors for real-time processing of high-resolution images and environment perception, triggering responsive actions.
“Innodisk is excited about vision recognition’s potential to empower edge applications in smart manufacturing. This collaboration with Advantech offers an unparalleled worry-free experience, lowering the adoption threshold for computer vision in AMR systems, and driving efficient AI adoption for enterprises,” said Johnny Wu, director of Intelligent Peripheral Appliance at Innodisk.
“Advantech is proud to collaborate with Innodisk to enhance our AFE-R360 solution with their advanced MIPI camera modules. This partnership boosts AI-powered object recognition for AMR, driving efficiency in smart factories and warehouses. Together, we are paving the way for the next generation of intelligent edge applications,” said James Wang, director of Embedded Application BU at Advantech.
