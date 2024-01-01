Hot Dip Galvanizers Association shines new light on renewable energy

November 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

The Hot Dip Galvanizers Association of Southern Africa (HDGASA) plays an important role in supporting the energy value chain – which spans clean, renewable and green energy. Executive director, Robin Clarke says that after a nine-year teething period during which key energy sector stakeholders and local galvanisers found common ground, hot dip galvanising is now the preferred corrosion control mechanism for this sector, enabling substantial return on investment for energy infrastructure projects and the industry as a whole. “As an association, we support the move to renewable energy. We are pleased that the sector has embraced hot dip galvanising. What we do prolongs the life of the most essential element – steel,” he explains.

Part of the transition

According to the International Trade Administration, 85%, or 42 000 MW, of South Africa’s electricity is generated via coal-fired power stations. Coal will continue to provide most of the country’s power for the next decade, although the share from renewables is expected to develop faster than the market.

Clarke says that the HDGASA has always fostered a close, constructive relationship with Eskom. “As an association, we have advised the parastatal regarding corrosion control of transmission lines, distribution equipment, and the relevant standards over the past several decades. We expect this to continue with the 14 000 kilometres of transmission lines to be provided under Eskom’s strategic development programme.”

The solar learning curve

This started with a rush to complete photovoltaic installations built according to generic European specifications in the Northern Cape. Solar installations grew on the back of loadshedding: “They were scattered across the length and the breadth of the country. We ran into headwinds related to corrosive environments that had not been factored into the original generic designs intended for the Northern Cape,” Clarke continues.

It has taken time for stakeholders to replace generic specifications with site- and location-specific alternatives. This means pre-approving a quality plan before accepting a design, to ensure that the corrosion control needed for each installation is correctly specified to meet the service life requirements. For example, a solar installation on the West Coast requires a different thought process and specification to an identical facility in Kakamas in the Northern Cape.

“We began working very hard as an association to interface with key players to ensure that this was done, and that a thorough environmental assessment was completed to ensure that the specifications for corrosion control and the selection of the materials were correct,” he says.

Bridging the gap

The HDGASA’s role has included highlighting the parallels between standards used in South Africa and those applied internationally. “We have provided solid proof to the renewables industry role players that our galvanisers can provide hot dip galvanising equal to or exceeding the standards specified by designers of plants in Europe and in America,” he continues.

He adds that the HDGASA is currently working on two large remedial projects, resulting from poor storage and transportation. Bundling, nesting of pre-galvanised steel components, and strapping them together too tightly when importing such articles in a ship’s hold, carries a disproportionate risk of damage to the corrosion control coating. After long periods of exposure to moisture and chlorides, pre-galvanised material is likely to corrode at excessively high rates by the time it arrives on site, affecting the service life of the renewable energy facility.

The winds of change

Lessons learnt from the solar sector will also assist with the wind power sector which has over a ten-year period blown hot and cold, and only now seems to be gaining traction again as an alternative in the renewable energy arena. Clarke says the HDGASA will continue to work closely both in-country and offshore with South African role players, championing the capacity and expertise of South African galvanisers to supply the solar, wind and developing renewable markets.

“The renewable energy sector provides a powerful growth opportunity for South Africa’s galvanising fraternity, and the HDGASA will do all we can to support and facilitate this,” he concludes.

For more information contact Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa (HDGASA), +27 10 746 8927 , hdgasa@icon.co.za, www.hdgasa.org.za/





