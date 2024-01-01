Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Hot Dip Galvanizers Association shines new light on renewable energy

November 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

The Hot Dip Galvanizers Association of Southern Africa (HDGASA) plays an important role in supporting the energy value chain – which spans clean, renewable and green energy. Executive director, Robin Clarke says that after a nine-year teething period during which key energy sector stakeholders and local galvanisers found common ground, hot dip galvanising is now the preferred corrosion control mechanism for this sector, enabling substantial return on investment for energy infrastructure projects and the industry as a whole. “As an association, we support the move to renewable energy. We are pleased that the sector has embraced hot dip galvanising. What we do prolongs the life of the most essential element – steel,” he explains.

Part of the transition

According to the International Trade Administration, 85%, or 42 000 MW, of South Africa’s electricity is generated via coal-fired power stations. Coal will continue to provide most of the country’s power for the next decade, although the share from renewables is expected to develop faster than the market.

Clarke says that the HDGASA has always fostered a close, constructive relationship with Eskom. “As an association, we have advised the parastatal regarding corrosion control of transmission lines, distribution equipment, and the relevant standards over the past several decades. We expect this to continue with the 14 000 kilometres of transmission lines to be provided under Eskom’s strategic development programme.”

The solar learning curve

This started with a rush to complete photovoltaic installations built according to generic European specifications in the Northern Cape. Solar installations grew on the back of loadshedding: “They were scattered across the length and the breadth of the country. We ran into headwinds related to corrosive environments that had not been factored into the original generic designs intended for the Northern Cape,” Clarke continues.

It has taken time for stakeholders to replace generic specifications with site- and location-specific alternatives. This means pre-approving a quality plan before accepting a design, to ensure that the corrosion control needed for each installation is correctly specified to meet the service life requirements. For example, a solar installation on the West Coast requires a different thought process and specification to an identical facility in Kakamas in the Northern Cape.

“We began working very hard as an association to interface with key players to ensure that this was done, and that a thorough environmental assessment was completed to ensure that the specifications for corrosion control and the selection of the materials were correct,” he says.

Bridging the gap

The HDGASA’s role has included highlighting the parallels between standards used in South Africa and those applied internationally. “We have provided solid proof to the renewables industry role players that our galvanisers can provide hot dip galvanising equal to or exceeding the standards specified by designers of plants in Europe and in America,” he continues.

He adds that the HDGASA is currently working on two large remedial projects, resulting from poor storage and transportation. Bundling, nesting of pre-galvanised steel components, and strapping them together too tightly when importing such articles in a ship’s hold, carries a disproportionate risk of damage to the corrosion control coating. After long periods of exposure to moisture and chlorides, pre-galvanised material is likely to corrode at excessively high rates by the time it arrives on site, affecting the service life of the renewable energy facility.

The winds of change

Lessons learnt from the solar sector will also assist with the wind power sector which has over a ten-year period blown hot and cold, and only now seems to be gaining traction again as an alternative in the renewable energy arena. Clarke says the HDGASA will continue to work closely both in-country and offshore with South African role players, championing the capacity and expertise of South African galvanisers to supply the solar, wind and developing renewable markets.

“The renewable energy sector provides a powerful growth opportunity for South Africa’s galvanising fraternity, and the HDGASA will do all we can to support and facilitate this,” he concludes.

For more information contact Hot Dip Galvanisers Association of South Africa (HDGASA), +27 10 746 8927, hdgasa@icon.co.za, www.hdgasa.org.za/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
ACTOM supplies high-voltage equipment to wind farm project
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM High Voltage Equipment is currently in the process of manufacturing 400 kV and 132 kV high-voltage primary equipment for the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm project in Mpumalanga.

Read more...
Energy measurement module for BL20 I/O System
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Turck’s BL20 energy measurement module enables precise monitoring of the energy consumption of single- or three-phase systems.

Read more...
Distributed energy resource management systems: a grid symphony
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.

Read more...
Focus on energy sector infrastructure development can drive economic growth
Electrical Power & Protection
Post-election periods in South Africa often see a renewed focus on infrastructure development, with a specific emphasis on directing investments towards the energy sector. This strategic approach aims to accelerate economic growth, address energy challenges, and ultimately uplift the overall standard of living for the populace.

Read more...
Turning the continent into a global leader for green fuel
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa is at a turning point, with the potential to shift from being a supplier of raw materials to becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the growing green hydrogen market. For this transformation to happen, African countries must work together, combining their resources and talents to build a strong local economy.

Read more...
Epiroc showcases battery-electric drill rig at MINExpo 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Epiroc recently showcased a demonstrator of the first ever Down-The-Hole SmartROC D65 battery-electric drill rig at the MINExpo exhibition in Las Vegas.

Read more...
Smart metering for utility management and sustainability
Electrical Power & Protection
Theodore Paraskevakos, a Greek-American inventor and businessman, developed the first smart meters in 1972 while collaborating with Boeing. Since then, smart meters have evolved significantly.

Read more...
How best to benefit from biofuels
Electrical Power & Protection
The local manufacturing and industrial sector is showing increasing interest regarding switching to biofuels as a fuel source. However, the biomass fuels market is mostly still in its infancy, making it extremely challenging for South African companies to make the right decisions when moving away from traditional fossil fuels.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved