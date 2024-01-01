Industrial automation edge AI

Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

A perfect match for next-gen computing

The demand for advanced AI capabilities is skyrocketing. Teguar’s partnership with Hailo aims to meet this demand by integrating Hailo’s state-of-the-art AI accelerators into Teguar’s robust computer systems. The synergy between hardware and power promises to deliver performance and efficiency for multiple applications. The state-of-the-art design of Hailo’s AI chips, or neural processing units (NPUs), efficiently handles complex neural network computations at the edge. Operation on the device reduces latency, energy consumption and costs associated with cloud-based AI processing. As a result of leveraging these AI accelerators, Teguar’s customers can expect enhanced real-time data processing capabilities, enabling smarter, faster and more efficient operations.

Bryce Keeney, head of Product at Teguar, sees it like this: “Teguar has a long history of bringing high computing power to where our customers need it. Often, this is in the form of Intel x86 processing, but as we look to adapt to the demands of AI, having specialised NPUs from Hailo will deliver a better experience for customers at a lower cost, and with less heat.”

This integration opens a world of possibilities. For example, industrial automation edge AI enables predictive maintenance, quality control, and improved operational efficiency, driving productivity and reducing downtime.

