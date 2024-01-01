Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.
A perfect match for next-gen computing
The demand for advanced AI capabilities is skyrocketing. Teguar’s partnership with Hailo aims to meet this demand by integrating Hailo’s state-of-the-art AI accelerators into Teguar’s robust computer systems. The synergy between hardware and power promises to deliver performance and efficiency for multiple applications. The state-of-the-art design of Hailo’s AI chips, or neural processing units (NPUs), efficiently handles complex neural network computations at the edge. Operation on the device reduces latency, energy consumption and costs associated with cloud-based AI processing. As a result of leveraging these AI accelerators, Teguar’s customers can expect enhanced real-time data processing capabilities, enabling smarter, faster and more efficient operations.
Bryce Keeney, head of Product at Teguar, sees it like this: “Teguar has a long history of bringing high computing power to where our customers need it. Often, this is in the form of Intel x86 processing, but as we look to adapt to the demands of AI, having specialised NPUs from Hailo will deliver a better experience for customers at a lower cost, and with less heat.”
This integration opens a world of possibilities. For example, industrial automation edge AI enables predictive maintenance, quality control, and improved operational efficiency, driving productivity and reducing downtime.
Development of motor control units for automotive industry Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
SEDEMAC has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, which is used in the development of its motor control units and engine control units. The motor control units are used in EVs, hybrids, ebikes and power tools, while the engine control units are used for off-road and on-road engines.
Read more...Sustainable last-mile delivery electric trucks Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Workhorse Group, an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software as it builds electric trucks for sustainable last-mile delivery.
Read more...South Africa’s role in the AGI revolution
IT in Manufacturing
AI has found its way into general conversation after the emergence of large language models like ChatGPT. However, the discussion is increasingly turning to the search for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which could entirely change the game.
Read more...Enhancing AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Innodisk has announced its cooperation with Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and edge computing. This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customisable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for autonomous mobile robots in smart factories and warehouses.
Read more...Chocolate manufacturing with Siemens Xcelerator Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Freybadi, one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in Indonesia and a trusted supplier of chocolate in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and African regions, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to optimise its manufacturing and production processes.
Read more...Rugged, agile and scalable boards Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Embedded computing pioneer, AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the edge.
Read more...Rugged gateway board with open-source flexibility Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The SRG-CM4 from Vepac brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready modular system.