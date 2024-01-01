New safety I/O modules for functional safety in highly automated operations
November 2024
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Belden, a global supplier of network infrastructure and digitisation solutions, has expanded the Lumberg Automation LioN family with its new LioN-Safety I/O Modules. Designed to support functional safety efforts in industrial operations, the modules streamline the transmission of data over existing networks.
They support the PROFIsafe and CIP Safety protocol and give manufacturers a compact, ruggedised product uniquely designed to support the real-time data transmission required in highly automated operations. The safety solution from Belden enables the exchange of safety-relevant data and diagnostic information through existing network connections, saving valuable time, resources and space.
With the LioN-Safety I/O Modules, users have the following benefits:
• Easy integration: Protects workers and machines by integrating modules into a PLC’s engineering tools via device description files that transmit safety data and diagnostics
• Maximum flexibility: Connects safety inputs/outputs, non-safety I/Os and IO-Link signals, and communicates with the cloud for added versatility and functionality
• High performing, safe operations: Uses PROFINET/PROFIsafe I/O modules in applications with conformance class C and Netload class III or CIP Safety, and benefits from TÜV Rheinland-certification up to SIL 3, Cat 4 and Performance Level e (PLe)
“As industrial automation increases, the challenge and urgency to ensure the safety of plant workers becomes more critical,” said director, Jeremy Friedmar. “LioN-Safety I/O Modules streamline the transmission of essential safety and diagnostic information, from machine to machine and machine to human, to protect workers, the machines and the overall plant environment.
For more information contact Belden, +31 77 387 8555, kvermeer@emg-marcom.com, www.belden.com
