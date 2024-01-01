New safety I/O modules for functional safety in highly automated operations

Belden, a global supplier of network infrastructure and digitisation solutions, has expanded the Lumberg Automation LioN family with its new LioN-Safety I/O Modules. Designed to support functional safety efforts in industrial operations, the modules streamline the transmission of data over existing networks.

They support the PROFIsafe and CIP Safety protocol and give manufacturers a compact, ruggedised product uniquely designed to support the real-time data transmission required in highly automated operations. The safety solution from Belden enables the exchange of safety-relevant data and diagnostic information through existing network connections, saving valuable time, resources and space.

With the LioN-Safety I/O Modules, users have the following benefits:

• Easy integration: Protects workers and machines by integrating modules into a PLC’s engineering tools via device description files that transmit safety data and diagnostics

• Maximum flexibility: Connects safety inputs/outputs, non-safety I/Os and IO-Link signals, and communicates with the cloud for added versatility and functionality

• High performing, safe operations: Uses PROFINET/PROFIsafe I/O modules in applications with conformance class C and Netload class III or CIP Safety, and benefits from TÜV Rheinland-certification up to SIL 3, Cat 4 and Performance Level e (PLe)

“As industrial automation increases, the challenge and urgency to ensure the safety of plant workers becomes more critical,” said director, Jeremy Friedmar. “LioN-Safety I/O Modules streamline the transmission of essential safety and diagnostic information, from machine to machine and machine to human, to protect workers, the machines and the overall plant environment.

