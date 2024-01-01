Rugged gateway board with open-source flexibility

The SRG-CM4 gateway board from Vepac brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready modular system. Compatible with multiple Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs, and featuring an independent shell design packed with adaptable interfaces, the SRG-CM4 allows fast, modular deployment in even the harshest environments.
With the SRG-CM4, users can take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools and pre-configured libraries offered by the Raspberry Pi OS, facilitating rapid development and fast time to market. It also provides ample choice of module support, compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs, with between 1 and 8 GB of RAM and 8 to 32 GB of eMMC storage.
Channelling the capabilities of the chosen compute module is the SRG-CM4’s adaptable set of industrial interfaces. With two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation, the SRG-CM4 holds the keys to building a variety of smart factory applications. Moreover, the SRG-CM4’s dual LAN, a mini card slot and a HDMI display output make it a suitable solution for smart kiosk or IoT gateway use.
The SRG-CM4 is equipped with exceptional environmental resilience. Respective temperature and power input ranges of -20 to 70°C and 9 to 36 V give the system excellent deployment versatility, while also maintaining vibration resistance sufficient enough to ensure reliable operation in harsh environments. Furthermore, both wall and DIN rail mounting options allow for simple integration with existing factory infrastructure, reducing installation complexity.
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Read more...Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Innovative separation of recyclable materials Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A plant built by Belgian specialist machine builder, Absolem Engineering features an innovative process for separating recyclable materials. Using PC-based control from Beckhoff, a major problem has been elegantly solved - the generation of different signal sequences for the exact synchronisation of different camera systems.
Read more...Enhancing AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Innodisk has announced its cooperation with Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and edge computing. This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customisable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for autonomous mobile robots in smart factories and warehouses.
Read more...Rugged, agile and scalable boards Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Embedded computing pioneer, AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the edge.
Read more...Heavy-duty tablet achieves global certification Vepac Electronics
News
In a significant advancement for the company’s rugged tablets, the Teguar TRT-5380-10 heavy-duty tablet from Vepac has successfully acquired 11 international certifications, setting a new standard in quality, safety, and security across global markets.
Read more...Industrial automation edge AI Vepac Electronics
IT in Manufacturing
Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.
Read more...Versatile, powerful vector network analyser Vepac Electronics
Industrial Wireless
Vepac’s SNA6000A Series from Siglent provides instantaneous measurement results of parameters such as Q-factor, bandwidth and insertion loss, and also give insights into scattering, differential and time-domain measurements.