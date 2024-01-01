Rugged gateway board with open-source flexibility

The SRG-CM4 gateway board from Vepac brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready modular system. Compatible with multiple Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs, and featuring an independent shell design packed with adaptable interfaces, the SRG-CM4 allows fast, modular deployment in even the harshest environments.

With the SRG-CM4, users can take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools and pre-configured libraries offered by the Raspberry Pi OS, facilitating rapid development and fast time to market. It also provides ample choice of module support, compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 SKUs, with between 1 and 8 GB of RAM and 8 to 32 GB of eMMC storage.

Channelling the capabilities of the chosen compute module is the SRG-CM4’s adaptable set of industrial interfaces. With two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation, the SRG-CM4 holds the keys to building a variety of smart factory applications. Moreover, the SRG-CM4’s dual LAN, a mini card slot and a HDMI display output make it a suitable solution for smart kiosk or IoT gateway use.

The SRG-CM4 is equipped with exceptional environmental resilience. Respective temperature and power input ranges of -20 to 70°C and 9 to 36 V give the system excellent deployment versatility, while also maintaining vibration resistance sufficient enough to ensure reliable operation in harsh environments. Furthermore, both wall and DIN rail mounting options allow for simple integration with existing factory infrastructure, reducing installation complexity.

