Epiroc showcases battery-electric drill rig at MINExpo 2024

Epiroc recently showcased a demonstrator of the first ever Down-The-Hole SmartROC D65 battery-electric drill rig at the MINExpo exhibition in Las Vegas. This innovative surface drill rig will play an important role in the shift towards a green transition and zero emission drilling in surface mines.

The SmartROC D65 BE demonstrator is based on the well-proven SmartROC D65 surface drill rig. In combination with invaluable experience gained from the development of Epiroc underground battery rigs, this new rig is designed to enhance the environmental standards of mining and larger quarry sites. Besides the low emissions, the rig provides the same range of on-board smart features, and delivers high safety, reliability and performance – in a quieter working environment.

The SmartROC is equipped with a battery which drives the tramming motors and an electric cable to hook it up to provide power for drilling. It is fitted with the same type of well-proven batteries and subcomponents as in other Epiroc battery solutions. This streamlines spare parts handling and service for customers with several different operations.

Epiroc’s battery-electric solutions are attracting strong interest from the market. Customer benefits include emissions-free operations, lower noise pollution and vibration, and higher productivity. The rig plays a vital role in Epiroc’s ambitious sustainability goals for 2030, which include halving the CO 2 emissions in operations and sold products when compared to 2019 levels.

In 2021, the goals were validated by the Science Backed Targets initiative as being in line with keeping global warming at a maximum 1,5°C, consistent with the latest climate science and the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement. Epiroc aims to offer its full range of underground equipment in an emission-free version by 2025, and surface equipment by 2030.

