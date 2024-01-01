WEG boosts local manufacturing capabilities

November 2024 Motion Control & Drives

To improve its local manufacturing processes, WEG has taken delivery of two laser cutting machines and three bending machines. Deployed at the sheet metal cutting operation at the company’s manufacturing facility in Robertsham, Johannesburg, the state-of-the-art machines have significantly increased productivity and efficiency, reducing internal delivery times, and ultimately customer lead times.

In recent years, WEG has continuously bolstered its capacity across its various manufacturing facilities in South Africa. The Robertsham factory – a facility that largely specialises in the production of medium-voltage switchgear, motor control centres (MCCs), medium-voltage softstarters, low-voltage variable speed drives (VSDs), and softstarter enclosures – is the latest to benefit from a significant capital investment in new manufacturing technology.





General manager at WEG Africa, Anderson Kohler explains that previously the facility operated two conventional punching machines, which have now been replaced by two fibre laser cutting machines comprising 3 and 4 kW units. “The decision was made to replace the old punching machines, addressing previous challenges such as breakdowns and quality issues. Previously, we experienced less than 50% availability, leading to production downtime,” says Kohler.

With their unmatched precision accuracy, the new fibre laser cutting machines have revolutionised manufacturing processes. The speed at which these machines cut metal is about 50% faster than punching, while the precise slitting ensures that cut surfaces have no rough edges, increasing product quality and reducing waste based on the best use of raw materials.

“Our machine availability is now between 95 and 99%, up from the previous 50% on the old machines,” says Arno Broodryk, mechanical supervisor at WEG Africa.

Kohler adds that fibre laser technology eliminates the need for setup and tooling time due to the absence of physical tooling. These efficiencies mean that more time is spent on actual production, resulting in swift internal delivery times and reduced customer lead times.

In addition, WEG has replaced its two old bending machines with three modern units. “Again, the productivity on the new bending technology is unmatched, and the quality is outstanding. Previously, we had to set up the bends manually, but the programming software on the new bending machines reduces the need for human intervention,” explains Broodryk.

As WEG continues to expand the range of WEG products manufactured locally, the new top-of-the-line bending technology and laser cutting machines offer new capabilities, allowing for seamless addition of new product lines to the sheet metal factory.

“The next step in our investment strategy is the acquisition of a new copper busbar punching machine, which is expected to arrive this year. Continuous improvement is the name of the game. The idea is to be better today than yesterday, with the ultimate goal to become even better tomorrow,” concludes Kohler.

Credit(s)

WEG Africa





