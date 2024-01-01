WEG boosts local manufacturing capabilities

To improve its local manufacturing processes, WEG has taken delivery of two laser cutting machines and three bending machines. Deployed at the sheet metal cutting operation at the company’s manufacturing facility in Robertsham, Johannesburg, the state-of-the-art machines have significantly increased productivity and efficiency, reducing internal delivery times, and ultimately customer lead times.
In recent years, WEG has continuously bolstered its capacity across its various manufacturing facilities in South Africa. The Robertsham factory – a facility that largely specialises in the production of medium-voltage switchgear, motor control centres (MCCs), medium-voltage softstarters, low-voltage variable speed drives (VSDs), and softstarter enclosures – is the latest to benefit from a significant capital investment in new manufacturing technology.
General manager at WEG Africa, Anderson Kohler explains that previously the facility operated two conventional punching machines, which have now been replaced by two fibre laser cutting machines comprising 3 and 4 kW units. “The decision was made to replace the old punching machines, addressing previous challenges such as breakdowns and quality issues. Previously, we experienced less than 50% availability, leading to production downtime,” says Kohler.
With their unmatched precision accuracy, the new fibre laser cutting machines have revolutionised manufacturing processes. The speed at which these machines cut metal is about 50% faster than punching, while the precise slitting ensures that cut surfaces have no rough edges, increasing product quality and reducing waste based on the best use of raw materials.
“Our machine availability is now between 95 and 99%, up from the previous 50% on the old machines,” says Arno Broodryk, mechanical supervisor at WEG Africa.
Kohler adds that fibre laser technology eliminates the need for setup and tooling time due to the absence of physical tooling. These efficiencies mean that more time is spent on actual production, resulting in swift internal delivery times and reduced customer lead times.
In addition, WEG has replaced its two old bending machines with three modern units. “Again, the productivity on the new bending technology is unmatched, and the quality is outstanding. Previously, we had to set up the bends manually, but the programming software on the new bending machines reduces the need for human intervention,” explains Broodryk.
As WEG continues to expand the range of WEG products manufactured locally, the new top-of-the-line bending technology and laser cutting machines offer new capabilities, allowing for seamless addition of new product lines to the sheet metal factory.
“The next step in our investment strategy is the acquisition of a new copper busbar punching machine, which is expected to arrive this year. Continuous improvement is the name of the game. The idea is to be better today than yesterday, with the ultimate goal to become even better tomorrow,” concludes Kohler.
Innovative five-axis laser precession scanner
Motion Control & Drives
Motion control specialist, Aerotech has launched the AGV5D, an innovative five-axis laser precession scanner specially developed for laser micromachining. This makes it possible to create high-precision bores, contoured slots and other complex geometries with dimensional tolerances in the sub-micrometre range.
Read more...World’s first miniaturised, robot-assisted surgical device DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Swiss drive specialist, maxon, together with Virtual Incision, have developed the MIRA Surgical System. This is the world’s first miniaturised and robot-assisted surgical device. It works with the sterilisable maxon ECX Speed 6 and 8 mm drives.
Read more...Modular hydraulic control blocks for brake actuation
Motion Control & Drives
Electrohydraulic brake release valves are exposed to extreme loads, and can become uncontrollable in the event of a power failure. The experts at WEBER-HYDRAULIK GMBH have developed a practical, modular solution that ensures the safety of construction machinery, and is also suitable for a wide range of other vehicles with hydrostatic drive systems.
Read more...WearCheck team celebrates diagnostic milestone Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
Condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck celebrated a noteworthy milestone recently when diagnostic manager, John Evans diagnosed his three millionth used oil sample at the company’s Durban laboratory.
Read more...Variable speed drive for water challenges and green agriculture Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its Altivar Solar ATV320 variable speed drive, a solar-powered drive solution that is compatible with a wide range of water pumps, catering for water challenges and decarbonisation of irrigation pumping and agriprocessing machinery.
Read more...Local range of planetary units SEW-EURODRIVE
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
As SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa actively extends its offerings to customers, the SEW PPK and SEW P2.e industrial gearbox ranges are good examples of solutions that are well suited to the local business environment.