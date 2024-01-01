Flawless control solutions

November 2024 Electrical Power & Protection





In the world of mining, downtime can lead to significant losses. As a mine manager or head of a team, you need to keep your operations running smoothly while maintaining safety and efficiency. PCS Automation Solutions understands these pressures. The company specialises in delivering cutting-edge control solutions that enhance productivity, minimise disruptions, and ensure your mining operations stay ahead of the curve.

Palabora Mining’s production and service winders

A recent project was the upgrade of Palabora Mining’s production and service winders. Efficiency is key in mining operations, and Palabora Mining required a solution that would maximise output, while minimising energy consumption. To achieve this, PCS Automation Solutions assisted in installing two 12-pulse cyclo-converter thyristor panels for the production winders and one six-pulse panel for the service winder. These panels are engineered to optimise the power conversion process, resulting in smoother and more efficient winder operations.

The 12-pulse configuration reduced harmonic distortion, leading to improved power quality and reduced wear and tear on the equipment, while the six-pulse panel provided a cost-effective solution for the service winder without compromising on performance. As a result, the winders now operate smoothly, with minimal disruptions, leading to enhanced productivity and safety on site. This upgrade not only boosted the efficiency of the winders, but also extended their lifespan, offering a significant return on investment for Palabora Mining.

From concept to realisation

PCS Automation specialises in facilitating automation projects from conceptualising to realisation, and everything in between. Founded in 2020 by Johan Vermaak, the company has extensive experience in programming and engineering. The PCS team has highly experienced professionals with expertise in fields including mechanical, electrical and software engineering. This enables the company to handle each stage of a project with precision, from initial planning and design to installation and commissioning, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition at every step.

Through partnerships with international suppliers, PCS is able to bring you the very best solutions for your automation project. Whether you need robotic systems, industrial machinery or custom automation solutions, PCS has access to state-of-the-art technology and equipment. It can provide cost-effective, high-performance solutions for your operations. By choosing PCS, you are investing in optimal performance, long-term reliability and operational success for your systems.

For more information contact Johan Vermaak, PCS Automation Solutions, +27 83 391 1403 , johan@pcs-auto.co.za, www.pcs-auto.co.za





