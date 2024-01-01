Flawless control solutions
November 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
In the world of mining, downtime can lead to significant losses. As a mine manager or head of a team, you need to keep your operations running smoothly while maintaining safety and efficiency. PCS Automation Solutions understands these pressures. The company specialises in delivering cutting-edge control solutions that enhance productivity, minimise disruptions, and ensure your mining operations stay ahead of the curve.
Palabora Mining’s production and service winders
A recent project was the upgrade of Palabora Mining’s production and service winders. Efficiency is key in mining operations, and Palabora Mining required a solution that would maximise output, while minimising energy consumption. To achieve this, PCS Automation Solutions assisted in installing two 12-pulse cyclo-converter thyristor panels for the production winders and one six-pulse panel for the service winder. These panels are engineered to optimise the power conversion process, resulting in smoother and more efficient winder operations.
The 12-pulse configuration reduced harmonic distortion, leading to improved power quality and reduced wear and tear on the equipment, while the six-pulse panel provided a cost-effective solution for the service winder without compromising on performance. As a result, the winders now operate smoothly, with minimal disruptions, leading to enhanced productivity and safety on site. This upgrade not only boosted the efficiency of the winders, but also extended their lifespan, offering a significant return on investment for Palabora Mining.
From concept to realisation
PCS Automation specialises in facilitating automation projects from conceptualising to realisation, and everything in between. Founded in 2020 by Johan Vermaak, the company has extensive experience in programming and engineering. The PCS team has highly experienced professionals with expertise in fields including mechanical, electrical and software engineering. This enables the company to handle each stage of a project with precision, from initial planning and design to installation and commissioning, ensuring a smooth and efficient transition at every step.
Through partnerships with international suppliers, PCS is able to bring you the very best solutions for your automation project. Whether you need robotic systems, industrial machinery or custom automation solutions, PCS has access to state-of-the-art technology and equipment. It can provide cost-effective, high-performance solutions for your operations. By choosing PCS, you are investing in optimal performance, long-term reliability and operational success for your systems.
For more information contact Johan Vermaak, PCS Automation Solutions, +27 83 391 1403, johan@pcs-auto.co.za, www.pcs-auto.co.za
Further reading:
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...
Hot Dip Galvanizers Association shines new light on renewable energy
Electrical Power & Protection
The Hot Dip Galvanizers Association of Southern Africa plays an important role in supporting the energy value chain – which spans clean, renewable and green energy – as it powers towards key sustainability targets.
Read more...
ACTOM supplies high-voltage equipment to wind farm project
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM High Voltage Equipment is currently in the process of manufacturing 400 kV and 132 kV high-voltage primary equipment for the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm project in Mpumalanga.
Read more...
Energy measurement module for BL20 I/O System
Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Turck’s BL20 energy measurement module enables precise monitoring of the energy consumption of single- or three-phase systems.
Read more...
Distributed energy resource management systems: a grid symphony
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
To listen to a symphony is one of the world’s great gifts. A conductor must ensure that instruments play beautifully as a whole and are kind to the ear and uplifting to the spirit yet shine in their individuality. The same can be said of a DERMS, which must effectively manage diverse energy sources to avoid compromising the grid’s integrity.
Read more...
Focus on energy sector infrastructure development can drive economic growth
Electrical Power & Protection
Post-election periods in South Africa often see a renewed focus on infrastructure development, with a specific emphasis on directing investments towards the energy sector. This strategic approach aims to accelerate economic growth, address energy challenges, and ultimately uplift the overall standard of living for the populace.
Read more...
Turning the continent into a global leader for green fuel
Electrical Power & Protection
Africa is at a turning point, with the potential to shift from being a supplier of raw materials to becoming a leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in the growing green hydrogen market. For this transformation to happen, African countries must work together, combining their resources and talents to build a strong local economy.
Read more...
Epiroc showcases battery-electric drill rig at MINExpo 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Epiroc recently showcased a demonstrator of the first ever Down-The-Hole SmartROC D65 battery-electric drill rig at the MINExpo exhibition in Las Vegas.
Read more...
Smart metering for utility management and sustainability
Electrical Power & Protection
Theodore Paraskevakos, a Greek-American inventor and businessman, developed the first smart meters in 1972 while collaborating with Boeing. Since then, smart meters have evolved significantly.
Read more...