IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage

Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. As more and more components are no longer mounted in the control cabinet, but directly in the field, the importance of their voltage supply is also increasing. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.
Automation solutions that go without a control cabinet have seen enormous growth over the last couple of years. The advantages are obvious. Components, such as IO-Link master modules from ifm can be locally installed directly on the machine or plant. However, if the power supplies for the 24 V DC voltage supply are then located in the control cabinet, problems with voltage drops due to long cable lengths may occur. To prevent this, ifm now offers intelligent power supplies that can provide the required voltage directly on site. These power supplies meet the high IP67 protection rating and can thus be mounted together with other components on the machine or plant. Integrated electronic circuit breakers in the power supplies protect the 24 V voltage supply from overvoltage and short circuits.
An IO-Link interface renders the new power supplies intelligent. It can be used, for example, to set the output voltages and nominal currents of the individual circuits. Up-to-date values for voltages and currents of the individual circuits, input voltage, operating hours and internal temperature can be read out via IO-Link. This provides the user with comprehensive diagnostic options. If one of the circuit breakers trips, the cause of the fault can be identified and eliminated very quickly via IO-Link and the circuit breakers can be reset.
The power supplies are available in two versions, with three-phase or single-phase voltage supply on the input side. The three-phase device has four output circuits, with the option to set the maximum current to up to 12 A. The single-phase device has two output circuits with up to 4 A each. The nominal power ratings are 500 W and 300 W respectively. Together with the new intelligent power supplies, ifm also offers a complete portfolio of cables, splitters, connectors and sockets for both the input side and the output side. On the input side, three- or five-pole plugs with 2,2 cm are used; on the output side, proven M12 connection technology with A- or L-coded plug connections is employed. A complete voltage supply package for applications in automation without control cabinets is hence available.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.
Read more...Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.
Read more...IO-Link master for the automation and IT world ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The decentralised IO-Link master modules from ifm serve as a gateway between intelligent IO-Link sensors and the fieldbus. Important information on the intelligent sensors can also be simultaneously sent.
Read more...Monitoring voltage continuously Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.
Read more...No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.
Read more...Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.
Read more...Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6 Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.