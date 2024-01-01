Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Simplifying battery management for remote dual-voltage systems

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Power supplies are often limited in field environments as most of the telemetry industry uses 12 or 24 V systems, which can be a challenge when designing battery backup systems. When instrumentation and radio communication devices run on different voltage supplies, having technology that can adapt to the different voltage requirements is convenient and cost-effective. Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex outlines the advantages of dual-voltage power supply.

Providing both 12 and 24 V in battery standby systems can be expensive and inconvenient. Telemetry equipment is often used in the field to relay information back to control systems, but one of the big challenges is that there can often be disparity between radio and instrumentation equipment power supply voltages.

Radio equipment is often powered on a 12 V DC supply, which has the most readily available batteries. However, analytical equipment, control relays and others often require 24 V DC. Traditionally, companies would use two power supplies to address this issue. This brings about complexity, with more wiring and more maintenance time, as it can involve twice the amount of time checking on any signals and twice the cost in cabling.

Traditionally, this would require two power supply chargers and batteries for remote monitoring, therefore adding more components to the system. In addition, the draw on the 12 V DC system is different to the 24 V DC system, which drains the batteries at different rates and makes maintaining them a challenge.

Many teams would carry backup batteries with them. The most common backup battery is the sealed lead acid battery because it is relatively cheap and readily available. In high ambient temperature conditions, however, a charger will damage the batteries and shorten their lifespan, even at trickle charge. All sealed lead acid battery manufacturers specify a maximum charging current for the correct life and safe operation of sealed lead acid batteries. The PTL120C-D takes battery protection to a new level by providing a temperature sensor input where the sensor is attached to the battery. This allows the charge controller to compensate the charging rate according to the temperature of the battery, extending the battery life significantly. This maximum charging current for a battery is based on the Ampere-hour capacity of the battery.

Many conventional switch mode power supplies do not control their maximum delivered current and can cause batteries to be charged from flat with current levels that exceed the manufacturer’s recommendation. In addition, during prolonged power outages, backup batteries will eventually discharge. If the load remains connected, the batteries can enter the deep discharge phase, which can cause irreparable damage to the batteries and reduce their capacity and life expectancy.

To simplify the challenges of remote monitoring, Omniflex has developed a single product solution by developing a power supply with the PTL120C-D dual-voltage charger, with both 12 and 24 V DC output. It provides true split-rail battery charging for balanced charging to both batteries, even when 12 V loads are tapped from the battery set.

This protects the batteries from any deep discharge events as they contain mains output that is connected as an alarm to indicate loss of primary power and notify a supervisory system. The battery level is monitored through the charger and the load can be set to prevent damage, alerting a specialist to fix the problem.

With a simplified design through a compact single-unit solution, maintenance is easier and more flexible as it avoids the need for certified wiremen to change power supply through a mains-safe IEC connector.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.

Read more...
Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.

Read more...
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.

Read more...
Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.

Read more...
Keeping South Africa’s data centres lit and reliable
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s power grid and data centres are feeling the heat. These digital powerhouses not only keep our online world spinning, but are also fuelling the recent AI revolution, yet their ever-expanding capabilities hinge on one critical requirement: an uninterrupted power supply.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved