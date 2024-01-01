Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced harmonic power analyser

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers, variable speed drives and LED lighting. These harmonics cause overheating, equipment malfunctions and overall poor power quality, leading to higher operational costs and reduced equipment lifespan.

Alpha Power Solutions addresses these challenges with its advanced harmonic power analyser. This state-of-the-art equipment offers precise harmonic analysis, allowing them to design and implement effective harmonic filtration strategies. By reducing harmonic distortion, they help businesses optimise their electrical systems, ensuring smoother operations and substantial cost savings.

Understanding electrical harmonics

Electrical harmonics are additional frequencies that occur alongside the fundamental frequency (50 Hz in RSA) in power systems. These harmonics are produced by nonlinear loads such as computers, variable speed drives, inverters, UPS systems and lighting, which draw current in abrupt pulses rather than smooth sine waves.

In an ideal power system, alternating current (AC) flows in a sinusoidal waveform with a single frequency, known as the fundamental frequency. However, nonlinear loads distort this ideal waveform by drawing current in short bursts that create additional frequencies. These additional frequencies, known as harmonics, are multiples of the fundamental frequency (2nd harmonic, 3rd harmonic, etc.).

Harmonics have an impact in a number of ways:

• Overheating: Harmonics increase the current flow through electrical components beyond the expected levels, leading to overheating of transformers, cables and other equipment. This reduces their lifespan and can cause failures.

• Equipment malfunction Sensitive electronic equipment, including control systems, communication devices, and measurement instruments, can malfunction or operate erratically in the presence of harmonics as they interfere with the normal operation of these devices.

• Power quality issues: Harmonics cause voltage distortion, altering the sinusoidal waveform of the voltage supplied to equipment. This can lead to voltage fluctuations and instability, impacting the performance and efficiency of electrical systems.

However, there are a number of mitigation strategies that can help:

• Passive filters: These include reactors and capacitors that absorb or block harmonics from entering the electrical system, effectively reducing harmonic distortion and improving power quality.

• Active filters: These are advanced devices that actively monitor the electrical system and inject corrective currents to cancel out harmonic currents in real time. They are highly effective, but more complex and expensive than passive filters.

• Isolation transformers: These isolate sensitive equipment from harmonic-producing loads, protecting them from potential damage and ensuring a cleaner power supply.

• Load management: Managing and scheduling loads to avoid simultaneous switching of high-power equipment can help reduce harmonic distortion in the electrical system.

• Compliance and standards: Adhering to standards such as IEEE 519 ensures that harmonic distortion levels in electrical systems are within acceptable limits, minimising potential issues with equipment and power quality.

For more information contact Alpha Power Solutions, +27 11 123 4567, info@alphapowersolutions.co.za, www.alphapowersolutions.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.

Read more...
Simplifying battery management for remote dual-voltage systems
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Electrical Power & Protection
Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex outlines the advantages of dual-voltage power supply in field environments.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.

Read more...
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.

Read more...
Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.

Read more...
Keeping South Africa’s data centres lit and reliable
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s power grid and data centres are feeling the heat. These digital powerhouses not only keep our online world spinning, but are also fuelling the recent AI revolution, yet their ever-expanding capabilities hinge on one critical requirement: an uninterrupted power supply.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved