Moxa launches high-bandwidth Ethernet switch portfolio

Industrial digital transformation drives extensive deployment of IoT and AI-enabled technologies, requiring high-bandwidth networks offering low latency and higher data transfer speeds. Moxa has announced its new MRX Series Layer 3 rackmount Ethernet switches that support 64 ports with up to 16 ports of 10GbE speed to accelerate data aggregation for industrial applications. This helps users build high-bandwidth network infrastructure to realise IT/OT convergence, with the EDS-4000/G4000 Series Layer 2 DIN-rail Ethernet switches supporting 2.5GbE uplink options.
Industry-leading layer 3 rackmount Ethernet switches for high-bandwidth industrial networks
The rising number of connected devices and increasing adoption of data-intensive applications like video data transmission are boosting the requirement for high-bandwidth networks. Video surveillance and AI-oriented applications with ultra-high definition (UHD) videos are examples of these demands. Furthermore, the need for more intelligent applications for business innovation also make the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series ideal Ethernet switches for handling high-bandwidth transmission requirements.
“Although there are many high-bandwidth commercial Ethernet switches on the market with high port density, they are seldom tailored for industrial applications,” said Paul Hsu, product manager of Industrial Ethernet Infrastructure Business at Moxa. “To fulfill demands of aggregating data transmissions in large-scale industrial applications, the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series is designed with multiple 10GbE ports and industrial-grade reliability to maximise high-bandwidth network uptime for continuous industrial operations.”
The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series combines impressive switching performance with a sophisticated exterior, and is the winner of the Red Dot Product Design 2024 award. The rackmount Ethernet switches offer industry-leading 16 and 8 10GbE ports respectively, aggregating large-scale data transmissions. In addition, its port trunking features allow grouping up to eight 10GbE ports into a single 80 Gbps link to maximise transmission bandwidth.
The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series delivers both system and network reliability. Continuous system operation relies on stable operating temperatures and power supplies. Intelligent temperature control functions, eight fan modules, and dual power supply modules ensure MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series uptime and stability. Moxa’s Turbo Ring and High-availability Static Trunk (HAST) technologies provide redundant network paths and connectivity to achieve high availability for large-scale network infrastructure.
The MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series was developed to simplify deployment and maintenance for engineers. The modular design of its Ethernet interfaces, power supplies and fans increases deployment flexibility tremendously. The rackmount Ethernet switches have built-in LCD modules (LCMs), allowing engineers to check device status and quickly troubleshoot.
Hot-swappable modularity empowers module swaps without affecting operations. Game-changing layer 2 DIN-rail Ethernet switches strengthen network resilience. While the new MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series Layer 3 switches bridge IT and OT networks, an interoperable, secure and reliable Layer 2 switch is equally essential as a building block for converged industrial networks. The EDS-4000/G4000 Series Layer 2 switches not only feature 2.5GbE uplink options that work perfectly to build high-bandwidth networks with the MRX-Q4064/G4064 Series Layer 3 switches, but also support the multitude of industrial protocols, network security features and network redundancy technologies required to streamline multisystem integrations with secure and reliable connectivity.
Drive IT/OT convergence with Moxa’s futureproof networking solutions
Moxa’s high-bandwidth Ethernet switch portfolio is an essential component of its networking solutions. Its solutions provide enhanced network security, exceptional reliability and flexibility, and simplified remote management to help customers futureproof their networks.
