Ener-G-Africa expands solar panel manufacturing line

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Ener-G-Africa (EGA) has significantly expanded its operations by relocating to a new, larger manufacturing hub in Paarl, Western Cape. This state-of-the-art facility now includes a cutting-edge solar assembly line capable of producing TÜV Certified 550 and 275 W solar panels alongside the existing 20, 50 and 360 W panels. These products are designed to serve both the South African market and exports across Africa.

EGA continues to lead in the development of innovative solar energy solutions, offering a comprehensive range of off-grid products in the region. These solutions are tailored for both local and export markets, including countries such as Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Namibia, and Botswana.

Andre Moolman, CEO of EGA, highlights the company’s commitment to advancing solar technology in Africa. “Our investment in state-of-the-art German technology allows us to produce highly advanced and reliable solar panels specifically designed for the African environment. We are equally dedicated to training, upskilling, and employing women and young people from local communities in our solar assembly and manufacturing processes. By integrating automation in key areas, we ensure superior quality control and cost efficiency.

This approach not only empowers individuals but also ensures that high-grade solar products are more affordable and accessible across Africa. Dave Lello, chief business development officer at EGA, emphasises the strategic importance of the new panel offerings. “With our modules being manufactured locally, it means we have been able to adapt our design specifically for the requirements of the African market, particularly the 275 W panels,” he says. “No other manufacturer currently makes 275 W panels configured quite like this. They have been designed with flexibility in mind, while maintaining the voltage output of larger panels, in order to integrate with most standard industry inverters.”

The panels are specifically tailored to offer higher capacity in a smaller area. For example, on an unusually shaped roof, you can fit more panels, which means more power. The flexibility allows one to more easily match the needs of the inverter while also maximising the benefit. Lello also notes the practicality of the 275 W panels. “One panel can replace a 2 x 150 W configuration at a lower cost, whilst requiring less space. Likewise, 2 x 275 W panels will generate better performance than three of the 150 W panels currently on the market, reducing the number of panels needed,” he explains.

EGA’s innovation extends to integrating different panel types within the same system. “The flexibility of our 550 W and 275 W panels allows for combined use within the same string, optimising performance for various configurations, including east-west orientations, which are beneficial for maximising energy use throughout the day,” Lello explains. Other applications that can be powered by solar include water pumps, lighting and remote security solutions, such as community cameras, electric fences and access control automation.

Built in South Africa for the local and African market

All EGA panels will be manufactured in South Africa under internationally recognised certification by TÜV NORD and according to ISO and IEC Standards.

EGA solar panels are sold with a 12-year limited product warranty and a 25-year limited performance warranty. The company’s local production not only reduces lead times but also ensures that customers and installation partners across Africa receive reliable support services.

“Our mission is to deliver the latest in renewable energy technology at an affordable price, ensuring that even sites with limited access to grid services can benefit from clean, sustainable energy,” Moolman concludes.

