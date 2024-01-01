High-voltage power supply

Wisman’s DL series of high-voltage power supplies from Vepac Electronics is designed to meet the needs of high-performance 48 cm chassis-type HV power supplies. The DL series is equipped with complete system protection including over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature and arc protection, and has remote and local control with voltage and current display. The safety interlock functions come with a wide range of adjustment and flexible optional functions. These full-featured rack-mounted power supplies are available in a wide range of outputs, with many options.

Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.Danfoss recently participated in the Electra Mining Africa 2024 exhibition, highlighting its latest innovations, sustainable solutions and commitment to supporting the African mining industry’s journey toward decarbonisation.In today’s rapidly evolving world, sustainable energy solutions are more critical than ever. The PLANET BSP-115HP-5A Solar PoE Switch is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and green energy, designed to empower your network with solar power.The mining industry is facing significant challenges. Success in such an environment requires partnering with a supplier that is collaborative, flexible and forward-thinking. RS stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.The South African solar energy market has certainly gone through an exciting time, marked by surging demand, fluctuating prices, and changing government policies. After last year’s mad scramble, 2024 heralded a normalised energy landscape, albeit with a mixture of distributed energy resources such as solar PV.A recent report published by ScienceDirect, highlights two storage technologies: battery storage and green hydrogen storage. Whilst green hydrogen is well known as an energy source, it might come as a surprise to some that it is also an extremely efficient storage solution.Schneider Electric South Africa has unveiled its latest PrismaSeT range of new-generation power distribution switchboards, which offers unrivalled modularity and minimum assembly time, even for the most demanding configurations.Mining operations are inherently risky due to the hazardous environment and complex machinery involved, making the implementation of earth leakage protection systems critical to ensuring the safety of miners and the integrity of equipment.The 8100 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.