High-voltage power supply

Wisman’s DL series of high-voltage power supplies from Vepac Electronics is designed to meet the needs of high-performance 48 cm chassis-type HV power supplies. The DL series is equipped with complete system protection including over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature and arc protection, and has remote and local control with voltage and current display. The safety interlock functions come with a wide range of adjustment and flexible optional functions. These full-featured rack-mounted power supplies are available in a wide range of outputs, with many options.
Its front panel has voltage and current display, with protection against high-voltage output terminal over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit and arcing. Models range from 1 to 130 kV and 10 W to 1,2 kW.
Typical applications include capacitor charging, electronic component, aging insulation testing, high-voltage testing, electron beams, ion beams, lithography technology, electrostatics, electro-spinning, electrophoresis capillary electrophoresis, microchip electrophoresis, DNA sequencing and piezo-electric material testing.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Taking African mining organisations to net zero
Electrical Power & Protection
Danfoss recently participated in the Electra Mining Africa 2024 exhibition, highlighting its latest innovations, sustainable solutions and commitment to supporting the African mining industry’s journey toward decarbonisation.
Harness the power of the sun Conical Technologies
Electrical Power & Protection
In today’s rapidly evolving world, sustainable energy solutions are more critical than ever. The PLANET BSP-115HP-5A Solar PoE Switch is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and green energy, designed to empower your network with solar power.
RS is your trusted partner in the mining industry RS South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
The mining industry is facing significant challenges. Success in such an environment requires partnering with a supplier that is collaborative, flexible and forward-thinking. RS stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.
All aboard the solar rollercoaster ride Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
The South African solar energy market has certainly gone through an exciting time, marked by surging demand, fluctuating prices, and changing government policies. After last year’s mad scramble, 2024 heralded a normalised energy landscape, albeit with a mixture of distributed energy resources such as solar PV.
The potential of green hydrogen Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
A recent report published by ScienceDirect, highlights two storage technologies: battery storage and green hydrogen storage. Whilst green hydrogen is well known as an energy source, it might come as a surprise to some that it is also an extremely efficient storage solution.
New power distribution switchboard range Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric South Africa has unveiled its latest PrismaSeT range of new-generation power distribution switchboards, which offers unrivalled modularity and minimum assembly time, even for the most demanding configurations.
Precise and reliable time synchronisation Vepac Electronics
IT in Manufacturing
The 8100 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.