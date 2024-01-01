Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

High-voltage power supply

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection


Wisman’s DL series of high-voltage power supplies from Vepac Electronics is designed to meet the needs of high-performance 48 cm chassis-type HV power supplies. The DL series is equipped with complete system protection including over-voltage, over-current, over-temperature and arc protection, and has remote and local control with voltage and current display. The safety interlock functions come with a wide range of adjustment and flexible optional functions. These full-featured rack-mounted power supplies are available in a wide range of outputs, with many options.

Its front panel has voltage and current display, with protection against high-voltage output terminal over-voltage, over-current, short-circuit and arcing. Models range from 1 to 130 kV and 10 W to 1,2 kW.

Typical applications include capacitor charging, electronic component, aging insulation testing, high-voltage testing, electron beams, ion beams, lithography technology, electrostatics, electro-spinning, electrophoresis capillary electrophoresis, microchip electrophoresis, DNA sequencing and piezo-electric material testing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Taking African mining organisations to net zero
Electrical Power & Protection
Danfoss recently participated in the Electra Mining Africa 2024 exhibition, highlighting its latest innovations, sustainable solutions and commitment to supporting the African mining industry’s journey toward decarbonisation.

Read more...
Harness the power of the sun
Conical Technologies Electrical Power & Protection
In today’s rapidly evolving world, sustainable energy solutions are more critical than ever. The PLANET BSP-115HP-5A Solar PoE Switch is a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and green energy, designed to empower your network with solar power.

Read more...
RS is your trusted partner in the mining industry
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The mining industry is facing significant challenges. Success in such an environment requires partnering with a supplier that is collaborative, flexible and forward-thinking. RS stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.

Read more...
All aboard the solar rollercoaster ride
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The South African solar energy market has certainly gone through an exciting time, marked by surging demand, fluctuating prices, and changing government policies. After last year’s mad scramble, 2024 heralded a normalised energy landscape, albeit with a mixture of distributed energy resources such as solar PV.

Read more...
The potential of green hydrogen
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
A recent report published by ScienceDirect, highlights two storage technologies: battery storage and green hydrogen storage. Whilst green hydrogen is well known as an energy source, it might come as a surprise to some that it is also an extremely efficient storage solution.

Read more...
New power distribution switchboard range
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric South Africa has unveiled its latest PrismaSeT range of new-generation power distribution switchboards, which offers unrivalled modularity and minimum assembly time, even for the most demanding configurations.

Read more...
Ensuring industrial safety in mines with earth leakage protection
NewElec Pretoria Electrical Power & Protection
Mining operations are inherently risky due to the hazardous environment and complex machinery involved, making the implementation of earth leakage protection systems critical to ensuring the safety of miners and the integrity of equipment.

Read more...
Precise and reliable time synchronisation
Vepac Electronics IT in Manufacturing
The 8100 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved