Suppressing electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference

EMI/RFI filters from Vepac Electronics are electronic components used to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI). They play an important role in reducing the high-frequency noise that is generated by various electrical and electronic devices. EMI/RFI filters are designed to mitigate this noise by filtering out unwanted electromagnetic signals, allowing only the desired signal to pass through. They are commonly used in applications such as motors, electronic controls, power supplies, inverters, clock circuits, microprocessors, appliances, and other electronic devices. These filters can help to improve signal quality, prevent data errors, and extend the life of electronic equipment.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Advanced harmonic power analyser
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.
Energy efficiency with lighting
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.
Monitoring voltage continuously Turck Banner Southern Africa
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing Comtest
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.
Paper trail of energy optimisation
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6 Schneider Electric South Africa
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.