Suppressing electromagnetic and radio-frequency interference

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

EMI/RFI filters from Vepac Electronics are electronic components used to suppress electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio-frequency interference (RFI). They play an important role in reducing the high-frequency noise that is generated by various electrical and electronic devices. EMI/RFI filters are designed to mitigate this noise by filtering out unwanted electromagnetic signals, allowing only the desired signal to pass through. They are commonly used in applications such as motors, electronic controls, power supplies, inverters, clock circuits, microprocessors, appliances, and other electronic devices. These filters can help to improve signal quality, prevent data errors, and extend the life of electronic equipment.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Vepac Electronics


