Professional meter for photovoltaic installations up to 1500 V

The PVM-1530 from Vepac Electronics is a pioneering meter for photovoltaic installations up to 1500 V, with a substantial number of measurement functions. It can be used for category 1 measurements according to IEC 62446-1. It allows the measurement of the I-U curve for category 2 according to IEC 62446-1. Furthermore, it also converts measured parameters into STC conditions according to IEC 60891. Comprehensive, yet simple to use, it is highly effective in monitoring the safety and efficiency parameters of photovoltaic (PV) installations.

Parameters that can be measured include:

• I-U and P-U characteristics, with conversion to STC conditions.

• Open-circuit voltage of the PV panel or a chain of panels up to 1500 V DC.

• RMS voltage of the AC network up to 1000 V, with frequency measurement.

• Short circuit current of a PV panel or chain of panels up to 40 A DC.

• Insulation resistance of PV panels, with a measuring voltage of 250, 500, 1000 or 1500 V DC and simultaneous measurement of two values: RISO+ and RISO-.

• Insulation resistance of AC circuits, with measuring voltage 250, 500 or 1000 V DC.

• Resistance of protective conductors and equipotential bonding, with ±200 mA current.

• PV panel operating current and AC current, with the CMP-1015-PV meter.

• AC/DC power.

• Test of bypass diodes, with automatic polarity detection.

• Test of blocking diodes, with 1000 or 1500 V DC voltage.

The PVM-1530 has the following features:

• Can be used for category 1 measurements according to IEC 62446-1.

• Measures the I-U curve for category 2 according to IEC 62446-1.

• Has the ability to define measurement procedures.

• Converts measured parameters into STC conditions according to IEC 60891 in conjunction with the IRM-1 solar radiation and temperature meter.

• reSYNC function allows automatic completion of results with environmental parameters and their conversion to STC conditions after restoring connection with IRM-1.

• Attachable radio interface can be used with the IRM-1 meter over long distances.

• Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi available for communication with external devices.

• Large memory of measurements.

• Large touchscreen for good visibility in bright sunlight.

