Professional meter for photovoltaic installations up to 1500 V

The PVM-1530 from Vepac Electronics is a pioneering meter for photovoltaic installations up to 1500 V, with a substantial number of measurement functions. It can be used for category 1 measurements according to IEC 62446-1. It allows the measurement of the I-U curve for category 2 according to IEC 62446-1. Furthermore, it also converts measured parameters into STC conditions according to IEC 60891. Comprehensive, yet simple to use, it is highly effective in monitoring the safety and efficiency parameters of photovoltaic (PV) installations.
Parameters that can be measured include:
• I-U and P-U characteristics, with conversion to STC conditions.
• Open-circuit voltage of the PV panel or a chain of panels up to 1500 V DC.
• RMS voltage of the AC network up to 1000 V, with frequency measurement.
• Short circuit current of a PV panel or chain of panels up to 40 A DC.
• Insulation resistance of PV panels, with a measuring voltage of 250, 500, 1000 or 1500 V DC and simultaneous measurement of two values: RISO+ and RISO-.
• Insulation resistance of AC circuits, with measuring voltage 250, 500 or 1000 V DC.
• Resistance of protective conductors and equipotential bonding, with ±200 mA current.
• PV panel operating current and AC current, with the CMP-1015-PV meter.
• AC/DC power.
• Test of bypass diodes, with automatic polarity detection.
• Test of blocking diodes, with 1000 or 1500 V DC voltage.
The PVM-1530 has the following features:
• Can be used for category 1 measurements according to IEC 62446-1.
• Measures the I-U curve for category 2 according to IEC 62446-1.
• Has the ability to define measurement procedures.
• Converts measured parameters into STC conditions according to IEC 60891 in conjunction with the IRM-1 solar radiation and temperature meter.
• reSYNC function allows automatic completion of results with environmental parameters and their conversion to STC conditions after restoring connection with IRM-1.
• Attachable radio interface can be used with the IRM-1 meter over long distances.
• Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi available for communication with external devices.
• Large memory of measurements.
• Large touchscreen for good visibility in bright sunlight.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.
Read more...Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.
Read more...Monitoring voltage continuously Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.
Read more...No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.
Read more...Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.
Read more...Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6 Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.