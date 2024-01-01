Schneider Electric champions energy transition at Climate Week NYC

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently participated in Climate Week NYC 2024. Under this year’s theme, ‘It’s Time’, the company unveiled significant decarbonisation initiatives and shared insights on the urgent need for progress to meet the global goal of tripling renewable capacity and doubling energy efficiency, with a just transition in mind.

“Electrification and digitalisation are at the heart of our strategy to accelerate decarbonisation − what we call Electricity 4.0. The energy landscape is rapidly evolving, offering businesses unprecedented opportunities to reshape business models, improve efficiency and enhance resilience,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman of Schneider Electric. “At Climate Week, we showcased how embracing innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence can drive sustainability, without compromising business goals.”

Accelerating impact in the new energy era

The company showcased initiatives to accelerate decarbonisation for businesses. It advocated for a holistic approach to sustainability, prioritising business value and leveraging the power of technology and collaboration across industries, from data centres and transport to grids and supply chains. Schneider Electric’s new publication, ‘Artificial Intelligence for Energy Transition’, which was released during the event, explains the technology’s pivotal role in driving efficiency and sustainability across industrial processing sectors.

The event also saw the company underline the importance of tax credit transfer agreements, enabled by the USA’s Inflation Reduction Act, as a strategic and powerful tool for accelerating corporate investments in clean energy technologies. The transfer and exchange of tax credits help companies worldwide achieve their sustainability goals while realising significant tax savings. Throughout the week, Schneider Electric released updates on electrifying transportation infrastructure, decarbonising supply chains, and tax credit transfer deals. Schneider Electric executives from across the business were on hand to discuss the company’s latest news, the next phase of global decarbonisation, and how the private sector can act on their sustainability ambitions.

