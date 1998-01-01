Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Keeping South Africa’s data centres lit and reliable

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Mandy Hattingh, senior associate, NSDV.


Mandy Hattingh, senior associate, NSDV.

South Africa’s power grid and data centres are feeling the heat. These digital powerhouses not only keep our online world spinning but are also fuelling the recent AI revolution, yet their ever-expanding capabilities hinge on one critical requirement: an uninterrupted power supply.

Renewable energy has emerged as a promising solution to this pressing issue. By harnessing abundant solar and wind resources, coupled with battery storage to account for intermittency, South Africa could secure a stable energy supply for its data centres. This approach not only addresses the immediate need for reliable power, but also aligns with national and global efforts towards sustainability.

The global appetite for digital services is driving unprecedented demand for data centre capacity, with significant implications for energy consumption. As highlighted by the International Energy Agency in its 2024 Electricity Report, data centres, AI, and cryptocurrencies accounted for 2% of global power used in 2023. This figure is expected to more than double year-on-year until 2026, with some researchers considering even this estimate conservative.

To put this into perspective, a single query to ChatGPT uses approximately as much electricity as it takes to power a light bulb for 20 minutes – about 10 times the energy of a standard Google search. As AI becomes more sophisticated, its energy demands increase correspondingly. Recent sustainability reports indicate that Google’s power usage was up 48% in 2023 when compared to 2019, and Microsoft’s was up 29% from 2020. Each of these companies attribute the rise to the development of AI.

South Africa’s situation is particularly challenging. The country has an Energy Availability Factor hovering around 70%, significantly better than Nigeria’s 35% but still far from ideal. Loadshedding has also hampered the country’s ability to attract and maintain the data centres crucial for economic growth and technological advancement.

However, this challenge presents a unique opportunity. Unlike traditional data centres that require proximity to urban centres for low-latency services, AI data centres have more flexibility in their location. They can be strategically positioned closer to renewable energy sources like solar or wind farms, often in more remote areas. This proximity can significantly reduce the need for long-distance power transmission, which often results in energy losses and increased costs.

By adopting this approach, South Africa could not only address its data centre power needs, but also contribute to broader energy access goals. For instance, excess capacity from these renewable-powered data centres could potentially be shared with local grids, benefiting nearby communities.

Recent developments in South Africa show promise in this direction. The publication of Exclusion Norms for solar PV and battery facilities from certain environmental authorisation requirements under the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 is a step towards streamlining the development of renewable energy projects. Additionally, amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act, 2006 have made it easier for some projects to avoid licensing requirements from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

However, the country has also seen some setbacks. The 2023 tax break for solar panel installations, which contributed to a 349% surge in rooftop solar capacity between March and June 2023, was not renewed for the 2024/25 financial year. Moreover, a recent 10% tariff on imported solar panels, while aimed at boosting local manufacturing, may inadvertently discourage investment in solar infrastructure due to increased costs and limited local supply.

Looking at examples from other African countries could provide valuable insights. For instance, in 2013 Burkina Faso has exempted solar energy equipment from import duties and VAT for five years, which saw a surge in demand, while Cameroon offers a full VAT exemption for equipment used in solar PV panels until 2025. Nigeria provides income tax holidays to manufacturers engaged in renewable energy production.

Novel solutions like floating solar installations, which have shown promise in countries like Ghana, Rwanda, and Ethiopia, could also be explored in South Africa. These installations can generate significant portions of national energy demand while utilising existing water bodies. These installations could be implemented in manmade reservoirs and dams, thereby preserving the natural environment.

As South Africa aims to position itself in the AI revolution and reap the benefits of this expanding industry, it must take decisive steps to incentivise the development of data centres powered by renewable energy. This approach not only addresses the immediate power needs of data centres but also contributes to the country’s broader goals of energy security and sustainability.

By leveraging its abundant renewable resources and implementing supportive policies, South Africa can transform its current energy challenges into opportunities. This would not only ensure reliable power for data centres, but also position the country as an attractive destination for sustainable tech infrastructure, driving economic growth and innovation in the process.

For more information contact Lili Nupen, NSDV, +27 83 410 0075, nupen@nsdv.co.za, www.nsdv.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.

Read more...
Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.

Read more...
Simplifying battery management for remote dual-voltage systems
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Electrical Power & Protection
Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex outlines the advantages of dual-voltage power supply in field environments.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.

Read more...
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.

Read more...
Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved