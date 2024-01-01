2-in-1 drive system for horizontal, inclined or vertical applications

October 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Tecdos Pi-Gamma, RUD’s innovative 2-in-1 drive system, stands out for its flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180°. This feature allows the chain drive system to be used for horizontal, ascending and vertical movements. Whether it’s blast furnace closures, large industrial gates, or gangways for harbour facilities, the Pi-Gamma offers a wide range of applications.

“Our Pi-Gamma chain drive is a real all-rounder. With its flexible chain deflection, the ability to be used as a drive and deflection module, and its modular design, the system can fulfil almost any requirement,” explains Anne Kühling, head of product management at RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz.

Chain deflection 90 to 180°

The Pi-Gamma complete system serves as a dual-purpose head drive, ideal for horizontal, ascending or vertical applications. It offers a fixed deflection of 180° (Pi) or a flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180° (Gamma). The Tecdos Pi-Gamma is versatile and expandable, thanks to its modular design.

Compact, lightweight and robust

Tecdos Pi-Gamma offers a 2-in-1 solution that is notably compact, being slimmer and lighter compared to traditional systems. In its smallest version (Tec 6), the drive system has a pitch circle diameter of 58,4 mm and weighs 4,5 kg. Tecdos Pi-Gamma really comes into its own in confined spaces, moving even heavy loads with its relatively small size. The drive is weather and corrosion resistant.

Chain – the basis for the drive system

The foundation of Tecdos Pi-Gamma lies in a durable high-performance round steel chain, also supplied by RUD. Thanks to the chain drive, the system is particularly robust and resistant to dirt, sand, water, ice and other weather conditions. “This is a clear advantage over other alternatives such as rack and pinion, sprocket, spindle or roller solutions. Tecdos Pi-Gamma continues to run smoothly, even when the other drives reach their limits,” emphasises Kühling.

Seven standard sizes, can be flexibly combined

RUD manufactures the Tecdos Pi-Gamma drive in seven different sizes as standard, from the smallest variant Pi-Gamma Tec 6 to the largest variant Pi-Gamma Tec 260. Depending on the load and requirements, Tecdos Pi-Gamma drives can be combined with each other. Both horizontal and vertical applications are possible in multiple arrangements, for example with two, three or even four strands. “Theoretically, there are no upper limits,” emphasises Kühling. The modular concept enables the drive to be powered by electric, hydraulic or pneumatic motors.

Tecdos drive technology

RUD’s Tecdos drive technology provides two systems: Tecdos Pi-Gamma for horizontal, ascending and vertical movements, and Tecdos Omega Drive for linear and rotary motions. RUD Tecdos systems offer durable, reliable and safe components, and complete technical solutions for every requirement. A range of standard components can be combined on a modular basis.

For more information contact RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz, +49 7361 504 1457 , salesfa@rud.com, www.moldhandling.rud.com





