High-performance motion control system

October 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Aerotech will be presenting its high-performance motion control and positioning systems at SPS in Nuremberg from 12 to 14 November 2024. This year’s highlight is the latest version 2.8 of the Automation1 motion control platform. Together with the new gantry demonstration system with flexible spa, this combination demonstrates the gantry control features with active yaw control.

With over 1000 exhibitors and 50 000 trade visitors, SPS is regarded as the leading event in the automation industry. Aerotech has been represented there for years as a supplier of high-quality motion control and positioning systems, and complete automation solutions. The company offers high-precision motion control systems including control platforms, and comprehensive automation integration for parts handling, process instrumentation, safety and customised software. These solutions are used in numerous applications, from electronics manufacturing to medical technology and additive manufacturing.

From components to turnkey systems

“Our integration expertise is particularly attractive for companies that want to set up, expand or improve their production, especially as items become smaller,” says European director, Simon Smith. Especially in the field of medical device manufacturing and precision manufacturing, many companies lack the necessary personnel and vertical integration to develop mechanics and control systems in parallel. In addition, the solutions are becoming ever smarter and more complex, meaning that a single company can no longer master all the implementation steps. As a result, the supplier’s expertise is becoming increasingly important. For example, lasers and galvo scanners, microscopes and vision systems can now be fully integrated with Aerotech precision motion solutions.”

Automation1: Power meets usability

However, automation support does not end there. In recent years, the company’s own motion control system has been further developed into the Automation1 motion control platform. This solution has now reached release 2.8, and trade visitors to SPS can see the technological advances for themselves. According to the Aerotech developers, the motion control platform is now even more intuitive, and offers greater flexibility and overall higher performance. Smith comments: “Regardless of the motor or axis type, Automation1 can control everything directly as just another axis, whether linear, rotary, gantry, galvo scanners, handling robots or the measuring system used. This allows users to optimise their automation process beyond pure motion control. If the process changes and new peripheral components are added, such as a field bus or an additional piezo axis, these can also be integrated into Automation1, without having to spend time programming interfaces to different controller systems.”

An intuitive configuration wizard simplifies machine setup and speeds up precision projects. A camera module can also be used to monitor the entire automation process visually. Automation1’s EasyTune servo tuning supports third-party devices, while the HyperWire bus is recognised as the industry’s most powerful communication bus. User interfaces can be customised with MachineApps, and EtherCAT compatibility allows for seamless integration with PLC-based systems. A Python API and LabVIEW drivers provide direct access to the entire performance spectrum of the platform.

Optimised data acquisition and user interface

Version 2.8 of Automation1 now brings further improvements. The motion control platform offers a quickly customisable CNC user interface and a four-axis version for the XA4 controller series, so that the new (i)XA4-PWM drives from Aerotech can be controlled via a single box with the same formfactor as a single controller. There is also an extended DC power supply (100 V DC) and the new EB1 and EB2 I/O expansion boards.

In addition, the updated platform now supports setup wizard integration for linear gantries, which can be flexibly configured in the machine setup, and thus offers the user even greater customisation options. In addition, the platform now allows the customisation of CNC interfaces, with new functions such as feedhold, retrace and manual feed override. The Data Visualiser module also enables detailed 3D visualisation and analysis of movement data.

An IGM positioning system in combination with a high-precision laser scan head will also be part of the trade fair package. “Our IGM positioning tables offer design choices that produce significantly stiffer positioning equipment thanks to the combination of granite and selection of bearings for the application. This flexible design allows for more customisation,” explains Smith. The increased rigidity improves the dynamics and positioning accuracy of the laser, which increases scanning speed and throughput.

Maximum flexibility for gantry portal systems

The gantry system consists of two linear actuators with a flexible joint on each axis, which is connected to a plate as a bridge. This design enables almost unrestricted rotation of the entire gantry bridge thanks to the differential operation of the actuators. The system is controlled via Aerotech’s Automation1 technology.

