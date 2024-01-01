Sustainable future for abalone farm

Aqunion, a leader in the global abalone farming industry and a subsidiary of the Sea Harvest Group, has embraced a sustainable future powered by solar energy, thanks to an innovative solution implemented by Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS). Aqunion is set to establish a new benchmark in sustainable aquaculture, demonstrating how advanced energy solutions can significantly cut costs and emissions.

Aqunion, renowned for its advanced abalone farming techniques, was challenged by the rising costs of electricity and frequent loadshedding. “Our operations need a constant and reliable power supply to maintain the best conditions for our high-value abalone, and we’ve implemented numerous energy efficiencies,” explains Rowan Yearsley, CEO of Aqunion. “SPS offered us a comprehensive solar and battery energy storage solution that aligned with our goals of reducing operational costs and improving our sustainability.”

SPS, an asset management company specialising in renewable energy systems, provided a tailor-made solution to meet Aqunion’s unique needs. “Our tailored approach focuses on creating a microgrid, which leverages the synergy between solar power and energy storage to deliver both reliability and cost efficiency,” says Johan Wolmarans, senior energy storage specialist at SPS. The setup includes a battery-based energy storage system designed to deliver up to four hours of backup power, and a solar array capable of supplying about 22% of Aqunion’s required annual energy.

“This solution not only helps Aqunion during peak operational times, but also significantly reduces their reliance on diesel generators, reducing the associated emissions,” says Charles Neethling, business development manager at SPS.

The installation of the solar panels, strategically placed over existing abalone tanks, required custom engineering to withstand the corrosive environment close to salt water. “We had to integrate with existing infrastructure seamlessly, and ensure the durability of the system, despite the harsh conditions,” noted Wolmarans.

SPS emerged as Aqunion’s ideal solution provider after a competitive tender process, offering not just a technologically robust solution, but also a power purchase agreement (PPA) that eliminated the need for upfront capital investment by Aqunion. Leveraging their extensive experience in renewable energy solutions, SPS delivered a state-of-the-art system that augments their existing hydro plant and seawater storage facility, further optimising energy utilisation, while maximising cost efficiency.

“We wanted a partner who could manage the energy production aspect while we focused on our core business of farming abalone,” Yearsley states. “SPS’s proposal delivered a cost-efficient and practical solution that reflects their expertise and innovative approach.”

With the implementation of SPS’ renewable energy solution, Aqunion anticipates a significant shift in its energy consumption profile. “We expect to see our energy costs decrease over time, and our reliance on renewable energy increase from 10 to 30% ,” Yearsley comments.

Aqunion is set to establish a new benchmark in sustainable aquaculture, reflecting a successful cooperation between industry expertise and cutting-edge renewable technology. Aqunion and SPS’s collaboration not only exemplifies a commitment to sustainability, but also heralds a new era of environmental stewardship in the abalone farming industry.

For more information contact Sustainable Power Solutions, contact@sps.africa, www.sps.africa





