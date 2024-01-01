Editor's Choice
Your trusted partner in the mining industry

September 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Erick Wessels, sales director, RS South Africa.

The mining industry is facing significant challenges, from financial pressures leading to reduced margins, and demanding stakeholders adding to procurement costs. Success in such an environment requires partnering with a supplier that is collaborative, flexible, and forward thinking. RS South Africa stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.

Optimising supply management

At RS, we are committed to enhancing your supply management performance to drive commercial success. Our suite of next-generation inventory, procurement and maintenance solutions is designed to reduce costs and optimise productivity. Leveraging advanced data insights, we help you streamline your supply chain, refine your processes, and identify cost-saving strategies that reduce the total cost of ownership and boost operational efficiency.

Ensuring safety in hazardous environments

Whether open cut or underground, all mining operations present extreme dangers. With stringent health and safety regulations in place, the risks associated with dust and other hazards must be meticulously managed. Compliance with IECEx legislation is crucial, necessitating the use of intrinsically safe products. Given the hazardous and arduous nature of the mining industry, safety is of paramount concern. Therefore, reliable PPE and safety equipment specification are critical.

RS offers a rapidly expanding range of PPE and workwear from trusted local and global suppliers, designed specifically for the harsh environments of the mining industry. Our products ensure site safety and security with advanced locks, security alarms and sensors, CCTV and surveillance systems. In addition, we provide innovative automation and control technology to manage and automate processes safely, including signalling, sensors, and industrial robots.

Advanced energy management

Economic and environmental challenges drive the need for maximum energy efficiency in the mining industry. With carbon net zero on the horizon, energy efficiency has become a crucial topic. Our products, services and solutions are tailored to help mining clients reduce CO2 emissions and energy consumption, thereby lowering overall costs.

We collaborate with you to understand your specific needs, and apply a suite of energy-efficient products and services expertly designed to simplify energy management. Our solutions, backed by digital expertise, leverage the latest in energy efficiency technology to minimise energy waste, reduce carbon footprints, and assist you to meet your energy efficiency targets. From LED lighting to energy meters, we provide the right products to achieve your energy efficiency, health and safety, and productivity goals.

Committed to environmental management

Mining, by its very nature, has a significant impact on the environment. The industry is making great strides to mitigate these effects and ensure healthy air, land and water in the areas where they operate. RS offers a range of products and solutions to help you manage and minimise the environmental impact of your mining operations.

Partnering with RS gives you access to our comprehensive range of solutions designed to support your mission, enhance safety, optimise energy use and reduce environmental impact. Together, we can navigate the challenges of the mining industry and achieve sustained success.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Minimal maintenance for dry-type transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
With minimal levels of maintenance needed, dry-type transformers offer reliable performance over lengthy lifespans, with few of the risks and hazards associated with oil cooled transformers.

Read more...
Electrifying the future
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
A revolution is underway, transforming the way we power compact construction machines and heavy-duty mobile machinery. This is the electrification of equipment, a movement propelled by the need for environmental sustainability, lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and the pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

Read more...
RS showcases pulp and paper solutions
RS South Africa News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at MTE Ngodwana 2024 in Mpumalanga. RS provides industrial products and service solutions for the pulp and paper industry that allow customers to focus on designing, building, maintaining, repairing, and operating their industrial equipment safely and sustainably.

Read more...
How to test for continuity with a multimeter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Understanding the role of a continuity tester in electrical diagnostics is crucial for professionals and enthusiasts alike. This guide offers a step-by-step approach to using a digital multimeter as a continuity tester, ensuring precise and safe measurements.

Read more...
Wheeling is a secret weapon for industry
Electrical Power & Protection
While the lights have stayed on after the national elections, businesses across the board are paying close to 34% more for their power than they did two years ago. Brandon Horn, head of Commercial at SolarAfrica, cautions that these increases are not likely to change any time soon, and highlights the benefits of wheeling for a brighter bottom line.

Read more...
Load balancing can alleviate green taxes
Electrical Power & Protection
Whether it is the South African government’s recently signed carbon tax legislation, or the advent of green import taxes imposed by the EU, South Africa’s manufacturing sector faces considerable sustainability challenges.

Read more...
RS PRO a key partner for planned maintenance
RS South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
RS PRO, the own-brand of RS, offers a comprehensive selection of over 80 000 products spanning all industries and technologies.

Read more...
Industrial ecology for true sustainability
Electrical Power & Protection
Engineers have long drawn inspiration from nature. Examples of such biomimicry include passive ventilation systems modelled after termite mounds, and wind turbine blades with scalloped edges inspired by humpback whale flippers, which dramatically reduce drag. Now an emerging field is inspiring engineers to model industrial systems on nature’s elegantly designed cycles and systems.

Read more...











