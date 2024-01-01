Fast, accurate registration mark sensor

The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets. By creating a specific sensor to exceed the current capability of the market leaders, and at a price that removes all barriers to change, the X-MARKTM is attracting the attention of engineers and purchasing agents alike.
The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM uses a 2,2 mm light spot that can detect a mark, edge or product as it approaches the sensor in any direction. Some competitive models use a line to give the impression of accuracy, but through specific testing, it was discovered that these very expensive sensors are not as accurate as they appear. The X-MARKTM’s 5 μs repeatability provides reassurance of accuracy at the highest speeds in any direction. The only question is how fast the machine can run.
The sensor was designed as a drop-in replacement to the existing market leaders. The bracket system provides the customer with a hole-for-hole configuration that aligns the focal point in the exact position of similar sensors currently on the market. Having this unique ability to be a drop-in replacement ensures the customer’s requirements are met and exceeded without additional mechanical, electrical or performance considerations.
Using the X-MARKTM removes performance limitations and allows for full throughput capacity at the highest speeds in any direction.
The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.
TPL Vision, a leader in innovative lighting solutions for machine vision, has launched a new Dark Field accessory compatible with its acclaimed Modular Ringlight. This addition enhances the product's flexibility and unlocks new application opportunities. The Modular Ringlight offers a standardised platform for ring light functionality, empowering users to optimise their illumination setup with unparalleled flexibility.
Vepac's SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design to meet the increasing demand for precision registration control on today's higher-speed packaging machinery.
Many of today's industrial control functions require a sensor that can provide dependable detection of position or presence of transparent containers. The RetroSmart provides a single, non-chattering output for each transparent container that passes by, independent of size or shape, and whether it is empty or full.
The SMARTEYE STEALTH-UV sensor from Vepac is a special-purpose sensor designed to detect the presence of invisible fluorescent materials contained in or added to chalks, inks, paint, greases, glue or optical brighteners found in labels, paper, tape or string.
Fibre-optic sensing has revolutionised the way we monitor and measure various physical parameters. In this article, we explore the importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing and how it contributes to the success of this powerful technology.
The digital fibre-optic sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.