Fast, accurate registration mark sensor

The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets. By creating a specific sensor to exceed the current capability of the market leaders, and at a price that removes all barriers to change, the X-MARKTM is attracting the attention of engineers and purchasing agents alike.

The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM uses a 2,2 mm light spot that can detect a mark, edge or product as it approaches the sensor in any direction. Some competitive models use a line to give the impression of accuracy, but through specific testing, it was discovered that these very expensive sensors are not as accurate as they appear. The X-MARKTM’s 5 μs repeatability provides reassurance of accuracy at the highest speeds in any direction. The only question is how fast the machine can run.

The sensor was designed as a drop-in replacement to the existing market leaders. The bracket system provides the customer with a hole-for-hole configuration that aligns the focal point in the exact position of similar sensors currently on the market. Having this unique ability to be a drop-in replacement ensures the customer’s requirements are met and exceeded without additional mechanical, electrical or performance considerations.

Using the X-MARKTM removes performance limitations and allows for full throughput capacity at the highest speeds in any direction.

