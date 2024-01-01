Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Electrifying the future

September 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

In the heart of urban construction and manufacturing a revolution is underway, transforming the way we power compact construction machines and heavy-duty mobile machinery. This transformative wave is the electrification of equipment, a movement propelled by the need for environmental sustainability, lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and the pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

Parker Hannifin is at the forefront of this revolution, introducing the NX8M series, a low-voltage permanent magnet AC (PMAC) motor designed for electrohydraulic pumps in compact construction vehicles like mini excavators and wheel loaders. The NX8M motor is a testament to Parker’s commitment to innovation, offering a cost-effective and seamless solution that meets the rigorous demands of urban construction environments.

The NX8M series boasts an effortless mechanical mounting interface, with four threaded holes on all sides and a direct SAE A pump-mounting interface. This modular motor range offers three lengths, providing a rated torque of up to 61 Nm, speeds up to 5000 rpm, and a rated power of up to 10,4 kW. Its IP67 protection rating ensures reliable operation even in harsh conditions, including the capability to operate while immersed in oil, which is especially beneficial in noise-sensitive areas.

This push for electrification is not isolated to Parker alone. Parker has joined forces with Novum Tech, a company specialising in electrifying machinery ranging from small vehicles to large off-road equipment. As the first Parker Certified Mobile Electrification Centre (CMEC) in Europe, Novum Tech is a pioneer in the move towards a more electrified industry. The company provides comprehensive solutions, from initial studies to product supply, leveraging Parker’s electric motors, drives, chillers and controllers to streamline development and reduce time to market for its clients.

The partnership between Parker and Novum Tech is a game-changer, enabling the manufacturing industry to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation head on. Electrification is not merely about replacing engines, it is a reimagining of machine operation. With Parker’s support, Novum Tech is pushing the boundaries of product performance, ensuring that customers receive the best solutions tailored to their needs.

The journey toward electrification often begins with retrofitting existing machinery with electrical systems, enabling manufacturers to enter the electric machine market swiftly. The next phase involves integrating electrification kits into new machines, followed by the development of entirely new machines designed from the ground up for electric power.

Parker’s SMART Electrification products embody this innovative spirit by combining electric and hydraulic motion technologies to provide integrated, efficient and connected motion control solutions. These products are designed to optimise machine performance and ease of use, reflecting Parker’s deep understanding of how mobile machinery is utilised.

The entire Parker portfolio integrates current and new technologies into streamlined system solutions, connects electronic controls and software within these systems for seamless operation, and produces highly efficient hybrid solutions that eliminate the wasted energy of internal combustion engines. Parker engineers are dedicated to optimising systems through whole-vehicle integration of both electric and hydraulic elements, resulting in significant improvements in efficiency for machines and vehicles.

SMART Electrification by Parker is defined by integrated technologies that deliver rugged hydraulic performance with precise electronic control, connected products, and software enabling distributed and connected system control. It also results in efficient solutions designed and tested for optimised system performance. With advancements in batteries, computing and data connectivity, Parker is engineering hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain motors and inverters with maximum power density and highest efficiency.

Parker’s commitment to engineering solutions for a better tomorrow is evident in its drive to be at the forefront of fluid and motion control technology. By combining its knowledge of electric systems with hydraulics, Parker improves machine and vehicle performance, lowers maintenance costs, and maximises equipment efficiency, leading to a lower total cost of ownership and a quieter, cleaner future for industries worldwide.

For more information contact Parker Hannifin SA, +27 11 961 0700, lisa.debeer@parker.com, www.parker.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 961 0700
Email: parker.southafrica@parker.com
www: www.parker.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Minimal maintenance for dry-type transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
With minimal levels of maintenance needed, dry-type transformers offer reliable performance over lengthy lifespans, with few of the risks and hazards associated with oil cooled transformers.

Read more...
Your trusted partner in the mining industry
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The mining industry is facing significant challenges, from financial pressures leading to reduced margins, and demanding stakeholders adding to procurement costs. RS South Africa stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.

Read more...
How to test for continuity with a multimeter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Understanding the role of a continuity tester in electrical diagnostics is crucial for professionals and enthusiasts alike. This guide offers a step-by-step approach to using a digital multimeter as a continuity tester, ensuring precise and safe measurements.

Read more...
Wheeling is a secret weapon for industry
Electrical Power & Protection
While the lights have stayed on after the national elections, businesses across the board are paying close to 34% more for their power than they did two years ago. Brandon Horn, head of Commercial at SolarAfrica, cautions that these increases are not likely to change any time soon, and highlights the benefits of wheeling for a brighter bottom line.

Read more...
Load balancing can alleviate green taxes
Electrical Power & Protection
Whether it is the South African government’s recently signed carbon tax legislation, or the advent of green import taxes imposed by the EU, South Africa’s manufacturing sector faces considerable sustainability challenges.

Read more...
Industrial ecology for true sustainability
Electrical Power & Protection
Engineers have long drawn inspiration from nature. Examples of such biomimicry include passive ventilation systems modelled after termite mounds, and wind turbine blades with scalloped edges inspired by humpback whale flippers, which dramatically reduce drag. Now an emerging field is inspiring engineers to model industrial systems on nature’s elegantly designed cycles and systems.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches new range of contactors
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest range of Easy TeSys contactors. This is an easy solution for OEMs, panel builders, contractors and system integrators who have a need for motor control, resistive load switching, and isolation applications.

Read more...
Making a world of difference in energy security
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB‘s integrated automation and digital solutions support many customers worldwide in developing new and renewable energy models, enabling energy-efficient and low-carbon operations across traditional industries. ABB Energy Industries has ongoing projects with customers from the oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, life sciences and water industries.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved