Electrifying the future

In the heart of urban construction and manufacturing a revolution is underway, transforming the way we power compact construction machines and heavy-duty mobile machinery. This transformative wave is the electrification of equipment, a movement propelled by the need for environmental sustainability, lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and the pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

Parker Hannifin is at the forefront of this revolution, introducing the NX8M series, a low-voltage permanent magnet AC (PMAC) motor designed for electrohydraulic pumps in compact construction vehicles like mini excavators and wheel loaders. The NX8M motor is a testament to Parker’s commitment to innovation, offering a cost-effective and seamless solution that meets the rigorous demands of urban construction environments.

The NX8M series boasts an effortless mechanical mounting interface, with four threaded holes on all sides and a direct SAE A pump-mounting interface. This modular motor range offers three lengths, providing a rated torque of up to 61 Nm, speeds up to 5000 rpm, and a rated power of up to 10,4 kW. Its IP67 protection rating ensures reliable operation even in harsh conditions, including the capability to operate while immersed in oil, which is especially beneficial in noise-sensitive areas.

This push for electrification is not isolated to Parker alone. Parker has joined forces with Novum Tech, a company specialising in electrifying machinery ranging from small vehicles to large off-road equipment. As the first Parker Certified Mobile Electrification Centre (CMEC) in Europe, Novum Tech is a pioneer in the move towards a more electrified industry. The company provides comprehensive solutions, from initial studies to product supply, leveraging Parker’s electric motors, drives, chillers and controllers to streamline development and reduce time to market for its clients.

The partnership between Parker and Novum Tech is a game-changer, enabling the manufacturing industry to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation head on. Electrification is not merely about replacing engines, it is a reimagining of machine operation. With Parker’s support, Novum Tech is pushing the boundaries of product performance, ensuring that customers receive the best solutions tailored to their needs.

The journey toward electrification often begins with retrofitting existing machinery with electrical systems, enabling manufacturers to enter the electric machine market swiftly. The next phase involves integrating electrification kits into new machines, followed by the development of entirely new machines designed from the ground up for electric power.

Parker’s SMART Electrification products embody this innovative spirit by combining electric and hydraulic motion technologies to provide integrated, efficient and connected motion control solutions. These products are designed to optimise machine performance and ease of use, reflecting Parker’s deep understanding of how mobile machinery is utilised.

The entire Parker portfolio integrates current and new technologies into streamlined system solutions, connects electronic controls and software within these systems for seamless operation, and produces highly efficient hybrid solutions that eliminate the wasted energy of internal combustion engines. Parker engineers are dedicated to optimising systems through whole-vehicle integration of both electric and hydraulic elements, resulting in significant improvements in efficiency for machines and vehicles.

SMART Electrification by Parker is defined by integrated technologies that deliver rugged hydraulic performance with precise electronic control, connected products, and software enabling distributed and connected system control. It also results in efficient solutions designed and tested for optimised system performance. With advancements in batteries, computing and data connectivity, Parker is engineering hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain motors and inverters with maximum power density and highest efficiency.

Parker’s commitment to engineering solutions for a better tomorrow is evident in its drive to be at the forefront of fluid and motion control technology. By combining its knowledge of electric systems with hydraulics, Parker improves machine and vehicle performance, lowers maintenance costs, and maximises equipment efficiency, leading to a lower total cost of ownership and a quieter, cleaner future for industries worldwide.

