Embracing the DevSecOps advantage: Enhancing cybersecurity for South African enterprises

September 2024 IT in Manufacturing

By Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect, Cyber Security at In2IT.

Businesses in South Africa are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality software applications quickly and securely. This challenge has given rise to the DevSecOps approach, which integrates security practices seamlessly into the software development lifecycle. Businesses in South Africa are facing growing pressure to efficiently produce quality software applications promptly and securely. This challenge has spurred the adoption of the DevOps methodology, which highlights the merging of development and operations teams, automation of tasks, and fostering a culture of teamwork and steady enhancement. The objective of DevOps is to streamline the software development process and offer updates to clients.

However, with the increasing complexity and interconnectedness of software applications, security has emerged as an issue that needs attention throughout the development phase. This shift has given rise to DevSecOps, which extends upon the principles of DevOps by integrating security measures into the software development journey. By incorporating security measures, within the DevOps process, companies can lower risks, enhance adherence to regulations, and establish credibility, with their clients and partners.


Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect, Cyber Security at In2IT.

The rise of DevSecOps in South Africa

DevSecOps is gaining traction in South Africa as organisations strive to address the growing threat of cyberattacks. According to a 2022 report, the global DevSecOps market size was valued at USD 4,4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% between 2023 and 2032. In South Africa, the demand for DevSecOps is driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT), which have expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals.

The benefits of embracing DevSecOps in South Africa

By integrating security practices into the software development process, DevSecOps helps South African businesses identify and address vulnerabilities early on, reducing the risk of data breaches, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. It also enables South African companies to streamline their software development and deployment processes, leading to faster time-to-market and improved responsiveness to changing business requirements.

Additionally, by automating security tasks and reducing the need for manual intervention, DevSecOps can help South African businesses save on IT and security-related costs. The 2022 report also found that the global DevSecOps market is expected to reach USD 30,51 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22,3%, indicating the significant cost savings and efficiency gains that DevSecOps can provide. DevSecOps also encourages cross-functional collaboration between development, security and operations teams, leading to better communication, shared responsibility, and a more holistic approach to software development in South Africa.


Leveraging third-party IT companies for DevSecOps in South Africa

As South African businesses embrace DevSecOps, many are turning to third-party IT companies to help them navigate the complexities of integrating security into their software development processes. These third-party providers offer several benefits, including access to expertise, cost savings, scalability, flexibility, compliance, and risk mitigation.

Third-party IT companies in South Africa often have specialised knowledge and experience in DevSecOps, allowing them to provide tailored solutions and guidance to businesses. Outsourcing DevSecOps to a third-party provider can help businesses reduce their IT and security-related costs, as they can leverage the provider’s economies of scale and shared resources. These experts can also offer flexible and scalable DevSecOps services, allowing businesses to adapt to changing needs and requirements, ensure compliance with industry regulations, and mitigate the risk of cyberthreats, providing an additional layer of security and peace of mind.

As South African businesses navigate the challenges of the digital age, embracing DevSecOps has become a strategic imperative. By integrating security practices into the software development lifecycle, organisations can enhance their security posture, improve efficiency, and drive innovation. By leveraging the expertise and resources of third-party IT companies, South African businesses can accelerate their DevSecOps adoption and reap the benefits of this transformative approach.

For more information contact Kumar Vaibhav, In2IT, +27 11 054 6900, [email protected], www.in2ittech.com




