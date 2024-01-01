Editor's Choice
EWSETA energy leadership programme

September 2024 News


Mpho Mookapele, CEO of EWSETA.

In a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and empowerment, 105 South African women have graduated from the prestigious Women Leading in Energy Sector (WLES) bursary programme. This initiative, a collaboration between the Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA), Eskom and Duke Corporate Education, culminated in a celebration of women leaders in the energy sector, including Eskom’s female power station managers, marking the commencement of Women’s Month in Johannesburg.

The WLES programme targeted executive and middle management professionals from Eskom, SMMEs and Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges. Over nine months, participants honed their leadership skills and prepared for an enriching global immersion experience in the USA and Germany. The curriculum emphasised personal leadership development, strategic operations, sustainable economics, work-life balance, advocacy, and building supportive networks. Academic modules delved into entrepreneurship, renewable energy trends, sustainable solutions, and policy.

EWSETA CEO, Mpho Mookapele highlighted the programme’s comprehensive approach, “The Women Leading in Energy programme underscores the importance of local thinking, strategic application, and collaboration in skills development through experiential learning. These principles are critical in the energy transition, where creative leadership and alignment with sustainability goals are essential to addressing local socio-economic challenges and generating economic and social benefits.”

Monde Bala, interim group executive for Human Resources at Eskom, praised the programme’s impact, “Eskom is committed to advancing the role of women within the organisation. We can already see the benefits of how it has revolutionised their professional and personal lives. By planting a pipeline of women leaders, we are securing a stronger, more inclusive future for generations to come.”

The programme’s focus on SMMEs and TVET colleges reflects EWSETA’s commitment to advancing human capital in the Just Energy Transition and promoting inclusive economic participation. By targeting SMMEs, which are a cornerstone of South Africa’s energy sector, and crucial for future job creation, EWSETA ensures that small and medium enterprises are well-equipped to contribute to the industry’s growth.

Praise Nyalungu, a Senior Lecturer in Civil Engineering at Capricorn TVET College in Limpopo, and participant in the Middle Management cohort, shared her experience, “As the only female in my section, overseeing predominantly male subordinates and students, the leadership principles I gained were invaluable. The programme has equipped me to foster collaboration and pursue our common goals, regardless of gender.”

The energy sector in South Africa continues to face a gender imbalance, with women making up only a fraction of leadership roles. The International Energy Agency reports that there are 76% fewer women than men working in the energy sector globally. Programmes like WLES are crucial in bridging this gap and ensuring a more equitable future.

EWSETA values its partnership with Duke Corporate Education, whose expertise and educational frameworks have provided invaluable support for South African women in the energy sector. This collaboration is pivotal in nurturing a new generation of leaders who can navigate the complexities of the national energy landscape with innovation and a global perspective.

“These remarkable women have embarked on a transformative journey that has enriched their perspectives and provided them with the tools to drive meaningful change within the vocational training system and South Africa’s energy sector. Their experiences have undoubtedly inspired and empowered them to be well-rounded, proudly South African leaders in their respective spaces. This is a true reflection of justice as we transition the energy sector for what lies ahead,” concluded Mookapele.

For more information contact Kaamini Reddy, EWSETA, [email protected], www.ewseta.org.za




