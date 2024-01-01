Schneider Electric launches new range of contactors

September 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has launched its latest range of Easy TeSys contactors used in industrial automation applications. Offer manager, Roy Otieno says the Easy TeSys contactor range is designed to control motors ranging from 2,2 to 335 kW (6 to 630 A) , and is suitable for light-duty applications. “This is an easy solution for OEMs, panel builders, contractors and system integrators who have a need for motor control, resistive load switching and isolation applications. The product covers 80% of all industrial motor applications.”

He explains that Easy TeSys contactors are typically used for applications such as conveyors, packaging, pumps, compressors, HVAC, refrigeration, and furnace applications. The contactors are ideal for these types of applications, with power ratings and operational life of approximately one million electrical operations.

Additional applications

“The Easy TeSys range is an upgrade of Schneider Electric’s EasyPact TVS contactors, with the main improvement being additional application areas that the product is suited to, particularly HVAC systems,” says Otieno. “In addition, Easy TeSys contactors are suited to DC applications, whereas the previous range was primarily used for AC applications.”

Otieno notes that the Easy TeSys family of products can be grouped into three main areas:

• Protection: This consists of a motor protection circuit breaker, which essentially protects a system against short circuit faults.

• Control: This is the contactor that determines when the equipment or motor is switched on and off.

• Overload: This system protects the equipment against extreme thermal conditions when operating temperatures become too high.

Value for money

“The new Easy TeSys range offers better value for money for its performance. Compared to Schneider Electric’s other control systems, we are introducing this product at a lower price range, with additional functionality, but without compromising on quality,” he says. “We would like our distribution partners to know that despite the lower price, they can expect the same reliability and performance from this product as from any other Schneider Electric range. The Easy TeSys range essentially provides just the right balance of budget, technological advancement and robustness.”

An additional feature of the Easy TeSys range is that it comes with a scannable QR code that reduces the risk of counterfeiting by enabling serial number confirmation, ensuring peace of mind for end users. “The OR code also provides 24/7 access to product guides, which helps to ensure a seamless installation process. Scanning the QR code directs users to a repository of datasheets, catalogues and brochures,” he concludes.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





