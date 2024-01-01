Precision laser sensor

The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.
The SmartDot Laser Sensor is easily aligned and set up, and is designed for repeatability of performance from sensor to sensor. It is useful in general-purpose applications such as a product detector for vision systems, and simple inspection applications. The sensor can also be used in high-precision applications for small parts detection, critical identifying feature inspection, and detection of micro-electronic packages.
The SMARTEYE has an OLED display, providing the kind of visual confirming information which makes setup a breeze, and instills confidence in the user regarding the long-term performance of the sensor. Displaying all the necessary information to determine proper setup for maximum uptime was the ultimate deciding factor in including the OLED display in this highly capable sensing device. For any applications, either general purpose, or those requiring small spot precision, the SmartDot laser sensor should be the first choice.
Leaders in sensor technology Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.
Read more...Panel PCs for the production floor Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations.
Read more...Rugged waterproof box computers Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer.
Read more...Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
Read more...New generation of inductive standard sensors Pepperl+Fuchs
Sensors & Transducers
More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.
Read more...Sensors for chute monitoring Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
In many industries there is a problem for photoelectric sensors. The highly contaminated environment makes it difficult for them to operate reliably. Telco sensors overcome this problem through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution, guaranteeing reliable detection.