Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SAIMC



Print this page printer friendly version

SAIMC gala dinner

September 2024 SAIMC

By Jane van der Spuy.

In the glamorous setting of the Monte Casino Ballroom, the 2024 SAIMC gala dinner kicked off with delicious purple cocktails in the foyer, and a soundtrack of ‘oohs and aahs’ at the array of beautiful and interesting masks adorning the guests in keeping with the theme of Masquerade Ball. There were batmen, rabbits, and devils, some were scary and industrial, others were decorated with glitter, glamour, silver, gold, diamante and feathers, and there was even a COVID mask, as everybody stretched their imaginations and played out their fantasies through their attire. Guests were dressed to the nines, and there was an air of excitement and anticipation of a great fun evening to come. As everyone entered the venue they were met by the soothing sounds of jazz from the Julia Lamberti Quartet, who played during the starters and main course.

The proceedings were led and kept well on track by MC, Chad Andrews, managing director of Lapp, who was witty, professional and fun. As the objective of the evening was to meet up with friends old and new, the formalities were kept to a minimum, starting off with a welcome from chair of the SAIMC board, Marc Van Pelt, who wished everybody a splendid evening after giving an optimistic view of the automated world of the future with SAIMC making significant waves within it. CEO, Johan Maartens was next, giving some insight into the structure of the SAIMC, and it was his honour to hand out Didactic certificates (see his CEO’s letter www.instrumentation.co.za/22944r). The formalities ended with a short address by Carol Weaving, managing director of RX, who thanked the industry for their support of AATF and reinforced the importance of the relationship between the SAIMC and RX. Carol added further sparkle to the evening (on top of her gorgeous gold dress) by giving everybody in the audience tickets to the upcoming ComiCon event.

Our entertainment for the evening was illusionist, Larry Soffer. Once he took the stage the ‘oohs and aahs’ escalated to exclamations of delight and disbelief at his magic. Trying to do justice to it in an article like this would be an injustice, but suffice it to say that he lived up to his mantra of inspiring the audience to ‘believe to see’ instead of ‘seeing to believe’. It could only be described as mind-blowing, and nobody came away disappointed at this fitting ending to a wonderful evening.

The SAIMC would like to thank all the table sponsors: Proconics, RJ Connect, ifm, Lapp, Iritron, Allpronix, Comtest, Adeptly Africa, SAIMC Johannesburg, Creative Plastics, Eagle Technik, MESA Africa Computer Engineering Advisory Council to SAIMC, and SECO Process Instrumentation. Additional thanks go to those companies who took specific sponsorships.

To enjoy all the photos from the evening please visit: https://johanspiesfotografiebk.shootproof.com/gallery/25276966/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies
SAIMC SAIMC
The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.

Read more...
SAIMC: Computer Engineering Advisory Council MESA Africa
SAIMC SAIMC
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
The July technology meeting of the SAIMC saw Raegan Ramsunder from ifm presenting on food safety.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on ‘Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering’. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all.

Read more...
SAIMC: Secunda branch
SAIMC SAIMC
On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies.

Read more...
SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo
SAIMC SAIMC
With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering.

Read more...
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The SAIMC and Computer Engineering
SAIMC SAIMC
In 2023, the SAIMC NPC and MESA Africa NPC joined forces, as their areas of activity had grown closer together. During this same time, ECSA recognised Computer Engineering as a separate discipline and asked the SAIMC to work on the initial Code of Practice for Computer Engineering.

Read more...
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC SAIMC
SAIMC Durban branch held a very well supported technology evening that was sponsored by UIC Control & Automation in celebration of their 50 years of successful service to industry.

Read more...
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
SAIMC SAIMC
At the SAIMC Johannesburg meeting held in June, DesSoft gave a presentation on the importance of having smart tools that facilitate information sharing between process, electrical and instrumentation departments.

Read more...
Telemetry from the cave to the modern world
SAIMC
Retired instrument lead engineer, Stephen Theron remembers what it was like in the old days.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved