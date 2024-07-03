Editor's Choice
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

September 2024 SAIMC


Johan Maartens.

The 2024 SAIMC AGM was the most efficient meeting − not just AGM − that I have ever attended, even with 44 members in attendance. We even beat the record of one hour set by our previous chair of the board, Oratile Sematle.

Among the issues discussed was the SAIMC 2026 strategy, which prioritises the success and well-being of our members. This has led to a couple of actions, one of which is our collaboration with Discovery Health, which gives SAIMC members access to beneficial rates. We have also implemented the Never Work Alone programme. You can contribute and participate for your own benefit and for the benefit of the industry. There is more information on the SAIMC website.

SAIMC is thriving beyond all our expectations. Companies are joining, government is requesting input, workshops for professional registration are being arranged on a regular basis, and we have many more activities. There can be confusion about the role of ECSA and voluntary associations (VAs) such as SAIMC. ECSA ensures that our standards are aligned with the rest of the world and that the public is protected against malpractice by its professionals. The responsibility for providing benefits to members lies with the VAs.

The annual gala dinner held at the Monte Casino Ballroom in Fourways was an enormous success thanks to Jane van der Spuy (Technews); Jane Collett (SAIMC); Ina Maartens (SAIMC); Chad Andrews (Lapp); Llewellyn du Plessis (RX Africa); and all our sponsors and guests.

A special word of thanks goes to Jane Collett, who coordinated all the arrangements relating to the dinner to ensure that everything went smoothly. She has a history of arranging events like this and it showed.

Another special word of thanks goes to Jane van der Spuy for her tenacity when it came to inviting guests and sponsors to attend this showcase event for the automation industry. Without her, it would not have been possible.

Thanks also go to Ina Maartens, who kept a watchful eye over the budget and table seatings to ensure that the event would be enjoyed by everyone without breaking the bank.

Lastly I would like to thank Chad Andrews for the wonderful job he did as master of ceremonies. He went out of his way to ensure that everything went smoothly, and quickly filled any gaps in the evening’s events − like stepping in when a speaker forgot to introduce the next speaker.

We also handed out certificates to our new Didactic members, North-West University, Polytech Africa and Tshwane University of Technology (Nelson Mandela University could not attend).

It was a night of magic, with entertainment by illusionist, Larry Soffer and music by the Julia Lamberti quartet, and Chad showing boards to inform us when to clap, whistle or applaud – and sometimes all three. It was magical!

Getting back to earth, the world is in turmoil, with people blaming each other and having strong opinions with little to no knowledge of a situation The media is having a field day with half-baked truths designed to achieve maximum financial benefit from other people’s misery.

This reminds me of a story. A child visiting a zoo somewhere in the USA gets too close to the lion’s enclosure. The lion gets a hold on the child’s jersey and starts pulling. A man sees this, rushes in, and hits the lion on the nose. The lion lets go. A journalist who watched the whole scene rushes closer and declares the man a hero, saying that he will definitely publish the brave deed in the next morning’s paper. They get to talking and the journalist finds out that the brave man supports the opposing political party to that of the journalist. The next morning’s paper reads, “Man attacks immigrant and steals his lunch.” Everybody is now looking for this man, and when they find him they say it will not be a pretty picture.

There is no way that we can enjoy a healthy life and a feeling of well-being when there is no peace. Who is right and who is wrong? Against what do you measure this? Without measuring something, it cannot be improved. You cannot measure unless you calibrate your measuring device. To calibrate a device, you need to know what to use as a standard. The problem is that mankind has decided to create its own standards. Because people can never agree with one another, we cannot develop a universal standard that is applicable to all. Without a universal standard, measurements do not make sense and therefore mankind cannot judge who is right and who is wrong. Everything is based on the feelings and manipulation of people who have ulterior motives.

Yours in automation

Johan Maartens


Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


