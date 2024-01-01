Editor's Choice
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Pioneering connectivity for 4IR

September 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

As industries increasingly move towards digitalisation, the need for streamlined, efficient and cost-effective connectivity solutions has never been more crucial. At the heart of this transformation is Single Pair Ethernet (SPE), a revolutionary technology that LAPP has embraced and developed to meet the evolving demands of the modern industrial environment. Alongside SPE, LAPP’s Advanced Physical Layer (APL) solutions are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial networking.

The rise of Single Pair Ethernet

Single Pair Ethernet represents a significant advancement in industrial communication. It simplifies network infrastructure by reducing the cabling requirements from multiple pairs to a single pair, offering a future-proof alternative to traditional fieldbus systems. LAPP’s early adoption and development of SPE technology position it as a leader in this field, providing a complete cable portfolio designed specifically for use in industrial machines and systems.

SPE’s key advantage lies in its ability to replace complex fieldbus systems with a standardised IP-based network that connects everything from sensors to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and cloud applications. This is particularly relevant in the context of Industry 4.0, where the integration of smart factories requires seamless connectivity across all levels of production.

SPE offers significant material and cost savings by reducing the amount of cabling required. It also saves space and weight, which is particularly beneficial in environments where these factors are critical. Moreover, SPE enables faster and simpler onsite installation, reducing error rates and streamlining network deployment. With features such as Power over Data Line (PoDL), SPE can deliver up to 50 W of power to end devices over the same data line, enhancing efficiency and reducing the need for additional power cabling.

Expanding the horizons of Ethernet

While Single Pair Ethernet revolutionises general industrial networking, LAPP’s Ethernet Advanced Physical Layer (APL) takes it a step further, particularly for the process industry. APL is designed to handle the demanding requirements of networking at the field level in industries like oil and gas, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

APL extends Ethernet’s physical layer, enabling two-way communication over distances of up to 1000 metres at speeds of up to 10 Mbps. This makes it possible to connect devices spread over large areas without sacrificing performance. Additionally, APL is ideal for hazardous environments due to its ability to provide intrinsic safety while supplying power and data over the same line.

For process industries, where reliability and safety are paramount, APL offers several advantages. It allows for remote access and fast device configuration, improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The technology’s modularity and expandability ensure that systems can grow alongside industry needs, while its open cabling standard guarantees compatibility with a wide range of existing infrastructure.

Future-proofing industrial networks

LAPP’s focus on SPE and APL underscores its commitment to developing future-proof technologies that cater to the ever-growing demands of digitalisation. These solutions are designed not only for new installations, but also to retrofit and upgrade existing networks with minimal disruption. Whether in smart factories or process industries, LAPP’s SPE and APL cables and connectors offer unparalleled reliability, scalability and ease of use.

In conclusion, as industries continue to adopt smarter and more connected systems, the importance of robust and adaptable network infrastructure cannot be overstated. LAPP’s Single Pair Ethernet and Advanced Physical Layer solutions provide the foundation for tomorrow’s industrial networks, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve in the era of Industry 4.0. With these innovations, LAPP is not only meeting the current demands of industrial connectivity, but also paving the way for a more connected and efficient future.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 201 3200
Email: [email protected]
www: www.lappgroup.co.za
LAPP Southern Africa


