Sensor technology for brewing

September 2024 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Delving into the intricate world of brewing, one quickly realises the dynamic interaction between nature’s bounty and human craftsmanship. Each batch of beer tells a unique story, dictated by the ever-changing qualities of the ingredients, and subject to the ebb and flow of seasons and harvests. Yet amidst this variability, consistency remains paramount – every sip of beer should deliver the familiar taste that enthusiasts have come to expect. It is a delicate balance, blending tradition with innovation. Now, modern sensor technology is stepping in to perfect the art of fermentation.

For a stable brewing process, it is important to keep an eye on numerous parameters during fermentation. Traditionally, reference measurements are made using a beer spindle, refractometer or other laboratory equipment. This merely provides a snapshot of a highly changeable process. Without continuous measurement and real-time data, the end of fermentation or the exact time/point for carbonation process cannot be determined precisely. Another issue is that the spindle samples or laboratory measurements are based on a single parameter, such as density, which is not sufficient to measure the extract content and the actual ethanol content.

Precise measurement in real time

The new Fermentation Monitor QWX43 from Endress+Hauser closes these data gaps by continuously measuring key parameters such as original wort, extract, alcohol content, sugars, and temperature. Because it features multisensor technology, the instrument requires no predefined start parameters. The data can be used to control the fermentation process directly in the process control system or for monitoring and optimisation applications in the Endress+Hauser Netilion app via all internet-enabled devices.

The right combination

The Fermentation Monitor QWX43 multisensor combines vibronic and ultrasound measurement principles in a single sensor system. The vibronic technology involves the use of piezoelectric elements that excite a sensor in the form of a tuning fork to make it oscillate. Information regarding the density of the medium can then be derived. The lower the oscillation frequency, the higher the density. The piezoelectric elements also generate a high-frequency ultrasound signal between the oscillating forks, the speed of which can be determined with high precision, and which varies depending on the composition of the medium.

Density and acoustic velocity are important measurements, because both change during fermentation. Density decreases as the sugar breaks down, and also when alcohol forms or the content increases. Acoustic velocity does not change uniformly, but decreases as the sugar breaks down, and increases as the alcohol content rises. The device can also recognise the fermentation state of the process. The same sensor can be used to distinguish between the fermentable and non-fermentable sugars in the wort before fermentation starts. This enables optimal quality control and planning.

Precise yeast control

Some craft brewers rely on dry yeast, which poses challenges. Brewers must permanently monitor the yeast to determine how far along the alcohol fermentation process is and to know when to pressurise the tank to make sure they get the necessary amount of carbon dioxide into the beer. Dry yeast must be mixed with precisely tempered water before being added to the tank. Not paying close attention to the temperature puts the fermentation at risk. The fermentation monitor helps to see immediately if something is wrong with the fermentation level.

Pitching yeast is important as it contributes to the productivity of the fermentation, the behaviour during maturation, and preservation of the desired quality. The quality of the pitching yeast can be determined by evaluating the ethanol formation rate, the formation of common metabolic byproducts, or the consumption of nutrients during fermentation. The detailed, highly accurate and repeatable measurement values from the Fermentation Monitor QWX43 are reliable indicators of the ethanol formation and nutrient depletions.

Data-based process optimisation

The instrument does not just supply highly precise measurement values. It sends the data to Endress+Hauser’s Netilion IIoT ecosystem via Wi-Fi so that it can be retrieved with a mobile device or PC with internet access at any time and from anywhere. A direct connection to the process control system is also possible. The brewer can receive push notifications from the QWX43 regarding critical deviations in the fermentation process. An automatic alarm on the brewer’s mobile phone, for example if the cooling system fails, offers a high level of assurance.

Continuous process monitoring makes it possible to detect problems at an early stage and respond accordingly. By comparing current batches to a ‘golden batch’, brewers can optimise the process. Furthermore, continuous monitoring eliminates the effort required to draw and analyse laboratory samples.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 262 8000
Fax: +27 11 262 8062
Email: [email protected]
www: www.endress.com
Endress+Hauser South Africa


