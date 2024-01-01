Leaders in sensor technology

Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor. For the accuracy and reliability you need, try the Telco line of photoelectric eyes. Included in the range is the new adjustable proximity sensor, with a range from 0 to 5 metres.

Further reading:

Sensors for blocked or empty chute detection

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Oil quality sensors for lubrication management

Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format

Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

New generation of inductive standard sensors

Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Revolutionary radar for distance and speed measurement

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Sensors for chute monitoring

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Custom solutions for pressure measurement

Instrotech Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

The power of wireless vibration monitoring in mining

Iritron Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

IO-Link system overview

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).In an era where operational efficiency and machine health are critical, oil quality sensors are indispensable tools for successful lubrication management.Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.Sensor technology specialist, ifm has launched its latest innovation, the R1D100 Radar. This state-of-the-art radar sensor offers simultaneous detection of distance and speed, setting a new standard in the industry.In many industries there is a problem for photoelectric sensors. The highly contaminated environment makes it difficult for them to operate reliably. Telco sensors overcome this problem through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution, guaranteeing reliable detection.Wherever pressure sensors are needed, a solution can normally be found in the Keller product catalogue. However, there are often great benefits to optimising a product specifically for integration and use in complete existing systems.Over the past two years, advancements in sensor technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities of remote monitoring, driving the rise of autonomous mining and drilling operations.From easy and quick setup, to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.