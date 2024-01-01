Leaders in sensor technology

Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor. For the accuracy and reliability you need, try the Telco line of photoelectric eyes. Included in the range is the new adjustable proximity sensor, with a range from 0 to 5 metres.
Telco’s worldwide reputation is built on solving the most difficult photoelectric eye problems.
Sensors for blocked or empty chute detection Gail Norton Instrumentation
The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.
In many industries there is a problem for photoelectric sensors. The highly contaminated environment makes it difficult for them to operate reliably. Telco sensors overcome this problem through powerful high-performance infrared sensors that ensure penetration of harsh pollution, guaranteeing reliable detection.
Wherever pressure sensors are needed, a solution can normally be found in the Keller product catalogue. However, there are often great benefits to optimising a product specifically for integration and use in complete existing systems.
From easy and quick setup, to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.