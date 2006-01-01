When to upgrade your systems and processes

Adrian van Wyk, managing director of Referro Systems.

In the manufacturing and mining environments, where downtime is not an option, how does one determine the optimal time to upgrade your systems and processes with the minimum amount of downtime, to ensure that you maintain your productivity targets? With the rapid pace at which new and innovative technology is developed, this is a question that faces operations, production, factory managers, and C-suite executives when reviewing operational efficiencies in order to achieve ever-increasing production targets.

The answer to this dilemma is easier and less expensive than you may think, and can be achieved through careful planning. It is important to ensure that you partner with a supplier who has the in-depth expertise and track record in dealing with complex technologically advanced systems and processes. The cost and associated risks of not acting timeously is immense, resulting in unplanned downtime due to obsolete equipment breakdowns with no or limited access to extortionately expensive spare parts, forcing you to implement expensive quick fixes just to get production up and running.

When responding to the dilemma of when the optimal time is to upgrade your systems and processes, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into account.

Incorporating new technology into existing systems cost effectively

Do not stress, it is not all gloom and doom. An experienced service provider can advise you on the optimal solution that allows you to incorporate new technology into your existing infrastructure through a planned evolution of both your hardware and software.

It is important that this service provider has a track record and proven expertise to undertake a project of this nature. It requires advanced engineering expertise across multiple disciplines, including process, automation and systems engineering, with knowledge and access to the latest software and hardware available globally. You will then be timeously advised when your hardware or software is reaching end of life and will no longer be supported, and can put plans in place for a systematic upgrade of your equipment and processes, while mitigating the associated risks in doing so. Projects of this nature can be implemented in stages, allowing for both capex and production requirements.

Choosing the optimal network solution

As systems and processes develop, so too does the technology to support these processes, and the need to migrate to new technologies in order to benefit from network advances. Outdated networks like DeviceNet or ControlNet are now being replaced by Ethernet IP, which is infinitely more cost effective and easier to install, supplying faster processing speeds and richer, more in-depth data offering real-time diagnostic information. An added advantage is that Ethernet IP not only operates on the control layer, but also on a device and management layer, providing a single transparent network. Due to advances in technology, Ethernet IP is now the network of choice for both control and information.

Replace hardware to avoid the high cost of obsolescence and downtime due to failure

As technology develops, manufacturers stop repairing and providing product support for hardware that is becoming obsolete. Spares become like hen’s teeth, and prices for outdated technology start to skyrocket. You need to ask yourself whether you can afford the cost of downtime and lost production that comes with outdated hardware breaking down. It is critical that you work together with an engineering solutions provider to create a plan to address aging hardware, taking into account the optimal time for replacement to ensure maximum product life versus the ever-increasing cost of maintaining outdated hardware.

The adoption of new technology comes with many benefits, including optimised spares-holding through economies of scale providing cost savings; improved control, monitoring and reporting; and increased production capability if undertaken in a systematic and planned approach. What is critical is that the implementation of new technology is carried out via a planned and systematic approach to ensure that you are able to continue to deliver the production required to maintain and enhance your global competitiveness.

A final word of warning – do not leave the implementation of new technology to the point that it becomes disruptive to your business model, risking both the profitability of your operation and relationships with your customers.

Case study on a large iron ore mine

At the heart of every mine or manufacturing plant is the motor control centre and control systems. The equipment and technology that needed to be replaced in this particular mine was installed in 2006, and at the time was brand new and considered state-of-the-art, but had now reached end of life. This project entailed the replacement of 87 high-power variable speed drives (VSDs) and their corresponding control networks that were reaching obsolescence. Key engineering solutions were required to incorporate new technology into the existing motor control centre infrastructure so that the mine did not have to replace the entire system, while simultaneously ensuring as little disruption to production as possible.

The project entailed the replacement of high-power legacy Powerflex 700H and Powerflex 700S Series VSDs, including the inter-drive fibre network connections, with the new Powerflex 750 series using Ethernet IP to seamlessly connect between VSDs in load-sharing configurations and to the control platform.

These new VSDs reduced the spares inventory from 14 units to just three units due to their modular design and common control elements shared across the PowerFlex 750 series platform. The modular nature of the roll-in power cores shared across the PowerFlex 750 series high-power platform ensured any power core could be swapped out on site by maintenance personnel in minutes, as opposed to hours of troubleshooting; ensuring optimisation without complexity or compromise.

This successful upgrade project was carried out by implementing innovative engineering solutions in partnership with the manufacturer of the VSDs, to ensure the least disruption to operations at the mine.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297 , [email protected], www.referro.co.za





