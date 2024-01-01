Med-TechEngineers launches academy to address critical skills shortage

August 2024 News



Dr Gift Mphefu, managing director of Med-TechEngineers.

Gauteng-based consulting engineering firm, Med-TechEngineers has officially launched the Engineering and Technology Academy to address the shortage of critical and unique skills needed in the engineering and technology sectors. Managing director, Dr Gift Mphefu explains: “Our track record includes the successful execution of complex infrastructure projects across various engineering disciplines. However, we recognise that each project presents unique challenges, often necessitating specialised skill sets that are both highly technical and practical. We identified a gap in the market for training individuals to meet these specific needs, which led us to establish the Med-TechEngineers Academy.”

The Med-TechEngineers team comprises seasoned engineers, technologists, technicians, artisans, and IT professionals actively engaged in the industry. Mphefu notes: “By leveraging this wealth of expertise, launching the Med-TechEngineers Academy was a natural progression. We aim to empower and capacitate individuals, ensuring they are well-equipped for the demands of the field.”

Targeting professional individuals involved in the information and communications technologies, engineering, construction, and maintenance sectors, the academy will equip students with practical skills required for planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of infrastructure projects across various sectors.

The academy is also dedicated to the non-professional labour force that is essential in the execution of infrastructure projects. “Our goal is to develop their technical competence in line with their job profiles, and to ensure that these individuals receive relevant certifications that are the gatekeeper in many of the opportunities presented within the industry,” Mphefu says.

Students who complete courses through the Med-TechEngineers Academy will gain industry certifications crucial for career advancement and employment retention, with an emphasis on real-world applicability. “Our approach has always been about bridging the gap between theory and practice,” he adds.

What sets Med-TechEngineers Academy apart is its innovative competence development model, strategic partnerships with industry leaders and educational institutions, and training programmes and courses designed in collaboration with experts from practitioners, manufacturers, academia, and other stakeholders.

One of the courses on offer from the Med-TechEngineers Academy is a five-day Solar PV Greencard training course endorsed by the South African Photovoltaic Association (SAPVIA), where candidates are trained in basic principles of solar PV design and installations. “We are also at an advanced stage of obtaining accreditation for other training programmes from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the Department of Higher Education,” Mphefu adds.

All courses will be undertaken at The Innovation Hub, in Pretoria. “Our partnership with The Innovation Hub made it possible to use their world-class conferencing facilities to enhance the learning experience of individuals,” he concludes.

For more information contact Nomonde Khoza, Med-TechEngineers, +27 12 997 3676 , [email protected]





