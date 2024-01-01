Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Med-TechEngineers launches academy to address critical skills shortage

August 2024 News


Dr Gift Mphefu, managing director of Med-TechEngineers.

Gauteng-based consulting engineering firm, Med-TechEngineers has officially launched the Engineering and Technology Academy to address the shortage of critical and unique skills needed in the engineering and technology sectors. Managing director, Dr Gift Mphefu explains: “Our track record includes the successful execution of complex infrastructure projects across various engineering disciplines. However, we recognise that each project presents unique challenges, often necessitating specialised skill sets that are both highly technical and practical. We identified a gap in the market for training individuals to meet these specific needs, which led us to establish the Med-TechEngineers Academy.”

The Med-TechEngineers team comprises seasoned engineers, technologists, technicians, artisans, and IT professionals actively engaged in the industry. Mphefu notes: “By leveraging this wealth of expertise, launching the Med-TechEngineers Academy was a natural progression. We aim to empower and capacitate individuals, ensuring they are well-equipped for the demands of the field.”

Targeting professional individuals involved in the information and communications technologies, engineering, construction, and maintenance sectors, the academy will equip students with practical skills required for planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of infrastructure projects across various sectors.

The academy is also dedicated to the non-professional labour force that is essential in the execution of infrastructure projects. “Our goal is to develop their technical competence in line with their job profiles, and to ensure that these individuals receive relevant certifications that are the gatekeeper in many of the opportunities presented within the industry,” Mphefu says.

Students who complete courses through the Med-TechEngineers Academy will gain industry certifications crucial for career advancement and employment retention, with an emphasis on real-world applicability. “Our approach has always been about bridging the gap between theory and practice,” he adds.

What sets Med-TechEngineers Academy apart is its innovative competence development model, strategic partnerships with industry leaders and educational institutions, and training programmes and courses designed in collaboration with experts from practitioners, manufacturers, academia, and other stakeholders.

One of the courses on offer from the Med-TechEngineers Academy is a five-day Solar PV Greencard training course endorsed by the South African Photovoltaic Association (SAPVIA), where candidates are trained in basic principles of solar PV design and installations. “We are also at an advanced stage of obtaining accreditation for other training programmes from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the Department of Higher Education,” Mphefu adds.

All courses will be undertaken at The Innovation Hub, in Pretoria. “Our partnership with The Innovation Hub made it possible to use their world-class conferencing facilities to enhance the learning experience of individuals,” he concludes.

For more information contact Nomonde Khoza, Med-TechEngineers, +27 12 997 3676, [email protected]




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Iritron receives MMM Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner Status
Iritron News
Iritron has been awarded Schneider Electric Certified Alliance Partner status for the Mining, Minerals and Metals (MMM) industries. The certificate was officially handed over to Iritron CEO, Alwyn Rautenbach during the Electra Mining Africa exhibition

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Appointments
Schneider Electric South Africa News
  

Read more...
Bring SA’s minibus taxis into the digital age
News
The Wealth On Wheels initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference in Pretoria. This initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public.

Read more...
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.

Read more...
AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
News
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.

Read more...
Zutari inspires the youth ahead of World Youth Skills Day
News
Equipping the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful careers is an important focus of leading infrastructure engineering and advisory practice Zutari, which believes in building a sustainable future for future generations.

Read more...
Parker’s control systems in the 2024 America’s Cup
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa News
Parker Hannifin will design and implement advanced control systems for New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing yachts, and support the challenger’s pursuit of the 37th America’s Cup.

Read more...
Appointments
News
  

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved