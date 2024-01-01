New-generation circuit breakers

Schneider Electric South Africa, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched its ComPacT NS new-generation circuit breakers, designed to maximise power availability and reliability.

Power Products Offer manager, Kamogelo Makwana says the new class-leading, moulded case circuit breakers provide reliable electrical power distribution and protection from electrical hazards. “The ComPacT NS series of circuit breakers has demonstrated the ability to meet the demands of the harshest conditions in electrical distribution, and demonstrates our leadership in the breaker space by not only ensuring easy and efficient maintenance but also energy efficiency,” he says. “We have added advanced digital features and connectivity to this range of ComPacT circuit breakers that replace the ComPacT NSX range, which was rated for 630 amps. ComPacT NS moulded case circuit breakers are rated from 630 to 3200 amps and are designed to optimise space and electrical performance. The range comes in two frame sizes, with a variety of optional functions and accessories.”

Power availability and reliability

On top of a major design improvement, the new generation of ComPacT NS breakers is designed to maximise power availability and reliability by:

• Ensuring optimised selectivity and coordination with upstream and downstream Schneider Electric breakers.

• Providing corrective, preventive and predictive maintenance for asset management.

• Sending alerts, as well as a local indication, with a new wireless auxiliary contact.

“The front cover is transparent to enable the operator or customer to see all the auxiliaries and accessories that are installed within the breaker. Additionally, these circuit breakers include LED lights that flash in the event of a fault or trip, making it easy to identify which breaker is faulty,” says Makwana. He notes that the new circuit breaker range was designed to offer ‘protection through prevention’, meaning that Schneider Electric’s advanced MicroLogic trip units provide crucial data to the end user for purposes of preventative maintenance.

“In terms of connectivity, the new wireless auxiliary contact provides local and remote communication with a trip alarm and pre-alarms, enabling increased proactive operational and energy efficiency,” adds Makwana. “This is our range of premium breakers for applications where customers require power availability for critical applications such as data centres, hospitals and even some mining applications, where customers require constant power availability” he concludes.

