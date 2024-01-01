Editor's Choice
News



Advancing sustainable electric vehicle technology

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2024 News

SKF has announced a new strategic partnership with Duracar, an innovative company specialising in light electric vehicles (LEVs). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies’ commitment to sustainability and the advancement of environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Under the partnership, SKF will supply Duracar with state-of-the-art bearings and other precision-engineered components designed to improve the performance and reliability of Duracar’s electric vehicles. SKF’s products are known for their efficiency, durability and reduced environmental impact, which aligns perfectly with Duracar’s mission to produce high-quality, sustainable electric vehicles.

Sustainable innovation at the core

SKF’s commitment to sustainability is deeply embedded in its operations and product offerings. By integrating SKF’s advanced components into its vehicles, Duracar aims to improve the efficiency and longevity of its electric vehicles, reducing the overall carbon footprint, and contributing to a more sustainable future. This partnership reflects SKF’s ongoing efforts to innovate in ways that support environmental protection and sustainable practices.

Philipp Herlein, head of Global Automotive Aftermarket at SKF, commented on the partnership: “We are excited to partner with Duracar, a company that shares our vision for a sustainable future. Our advanced capabilities for rotation, chassis and powertrain will play a key role in improving the performance and sustainability of Duracar’s electric vehicles.” Ludwig Wijma, COO of Duracar, added: “Working with SKF allows us to leverage their expertise in precision engineering and sustainability to ensure that our electric vehicles are not only efficient, but also environmentally friendly and of the highest quality.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: [email protected]
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


