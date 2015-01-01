Amazon eliminates 15 billion plastic air pillows
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
By Heather Clancy, VP and editor at large, GreenBiz Group.
Amazon has replaced its single-use plastic air pillows with recycled paper in 95% of its delivery boxes in North America. The move will cut an estimated 15 billion of these cushions annually. Approximately 40% of Amazon orders were shipped like this. The Seattle-based retailer had cut 37 150 tons of plastic packaging since 2020, but it still used 85 916 tons of single-use plastic in 2022. Eliminating the pillows represents Amazon’s biggest plastic reduction yet. The company is phasing out single-use plastics across its worldwide delivery network. It has eliminated extra packaging completely by shipping about 11% of items in their original boxes.
“Wherever we can, we use recycled content. But sometimes automation technologies make that more challenging,” said Pat Lindner, vice president of mechatronics and sustainable packaging at Amazon. “Even if you can collect them, used air pillows are difficult to recycle because they often jam sorters. Paper and other fibre products are suitable alternatives.” Aside from being eligible for curbside recycling, paper absorbs drops and other stresses more effectively than pillows. ”Paper fills ‘crumple zones’ and absorbs energy from impacts, rather than allowing items to bounce around,” said Clint Haynes, vice president of Stress Engineering, which helped Amazon replace the air pillows.
Amazon tested the changes in an innovation centre near its Seattle headquarters. The company replaced the feeders for the plastic air pillows with canisters that dispense the paper. “Our new process gives employees more flexibility, and allows them to be more thoughtful about their packaging,” concluded Lindner.
For more information visit www.greenbiz.com or www.tinyurl.com/5x3wypnt
Further reading:
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...
Energising South Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
With South Africa facing a critical juncture in its energy transition – needing to meet rising demand while reducing emissions – energy storage is key, promising stable grids, and integrating renewables.
Read more...
New-generation circuit breakers
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its ComPacT NS new-generation circuit breakers, designed to maximise power availability and reliability.
Read more...
How to measure frequency
Electrical Power & Protection
Circuits and equipment may be designed to operate at a fixed or variable frequency. They may perform abnormally if operated at a different frequency than specified.
Read more...
Power audits – an important step in the sustainability journey in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Sustainability has become a global imperative, with countries and businesses worldwide striving to reduce their environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote long-term viability. In the context of Africa, the sustainability journey is particularly crucial.
Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) from Franklin Electric Grid Solutions has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers, streamlining operations.
Read more...
A guide to spotting solar scams and choosing reliable providers
Electrical Power & Protection
With solar energy an increasingly popular and vital component of our national energy strategy, the simultaneous rise of unregulated and substandard fly-by-night service providers poses a significant risk.
Read more...
ACTOM Distribution Transformers builds first 66kV transformer
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.
Read more...
Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time
Emerson Automation Solutions
Electrical Power & Protection
Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies. The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.
Read more...